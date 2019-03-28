Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa has expressed satisfaction with the progress on the construction of the Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power plant.
Mr. Nkhuwa says works which have now reached sixty percent completion has seen more than 3,000 Zambians employed.
He told ZNBC News in Lusaka that the project once complete will boost power generation and help the country become a net exporter of electricity.
Mr. Nkhuwa said government is eager to take advantage of Zambia’s central position and abundant water resources to position the country as a major exporter of energy to the sub region and beyond.
The Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro power plant is being built by Sino-Hydro Corporation, at a cost of over two billion United States Dollars and will have a generation capacity of 750 Megawatts.
And that is how debt started! The country needed hydroelectric power. The country needed energy to power development. The country needed energy to power industrialization. The country needed energy to power social services, including schools, colleges, institutes and universities. The country needed energy to power social services, including clinics, health centers, hospitals and university teaching hospitals. Infrastructure development is expensive. What are the alternatives? Nothing.