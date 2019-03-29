Habitat for Humanity Zambia in association with Allsecur Allianz – a Netherlands based insurance company has put up two water kiosks to provide clean and safe drinking water to more than 5,000 people of Ndola’s Kaloko and NdekeTownships

Habitat for Humanity Zambia Programmes Officer, Joyce Mbimbi said the organization through its water, sanitation and hygiene programme will continue providing safe drinking water.

Ms. Mbimbi pledged the organization’s continued support to the country’s water and sanitation sectors, stating the support will also be extended towards the alleviation of housing deficit across the country provided the funds are available.

Meanwhile, Allsecur Allianz Pricing and Business Analyst Manager, Michiel Zwijnerburg said his organization has secured funds to support 20 vulnerable families in the country with decent accommodation before the end of 2019.

He added the company also seeks to construct more water kiosks in Lusaka to enable more families have access to clean and safe drinking water.

Mr. Zwijnerburg emphasized the need to provide clean water to less privileged community as the only way to combating waterborne diseases.

And Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga who was represented by Twapia ward Councillor Gilbert Musonda thanked Habitat for Humanity and Allsecur Allianz for helping the two communities with clean points of water.

Mr. Chisenga also implored Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company to ensure unserviced areas have access to piped water adding that challenges of safe drinking water are still a challenge in many unplanned settlements which are now being legalized.

