Home Videos and Audios Opposition Alliance Press Briefing Videos and Audios Opposition Alliance Press Briefing March 29, 2019 295 views 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print [Read 119 times, 120 reads today]Related Posts:Opposition Alliance Press Conference during the weekIncumbent Zimbabwean President declared winner as opposition MDA alliance rejects the resultsThe Opposition Alliance and NAREP’s Role in ItNason Msoni congratulates the alliance of 10 opposition political parties for raising K1 millionOpposition Alliance of 10 call on President Lungu to tame Sunday Chanda Loading... 2 COMMENTS For those of you who don’t have the time to listen to the whole 47 min snooze fest, here is a summary below; ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-. 1 1 Reply Ovius Mwaliteta was found with offensive weapons during the Kafue by elections so what should the police do? They should first arrest a PF member then Mwaliteta. That way things will be equal or let’s say the arresting field will be level. 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
For those of you who don’t have the time to listen to the whole 47 min snooze fest, here is a summary below;
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-.
Ovius Mwaliteta was found with offensive weapons during the Kafue by elections so what should the police do? They should first arrest a PF member then Mwaliteta. That way things will be equal or let’s say the arresting field will be level.