President Edgar Lungu has commended the Zambia Army for their exemplary response to emergencies and calamities across the country.

President Lungu cited the construction of bridges washed away by rains across the country and the fight against cholera as examples where the Zambia Army intervention was exemplary.

The head of state was speaking when he commissioned 104 specialized officer cadets of intake 8 of 2019 at the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) in Kabwe in Central Province this morning.

Mr Lungu however warned that government will dismiss defense personnel for indulging in partisan politics.

He said though officers have the right to vote, their loyalty was to the people of Zambia and the government of the day.

President Lungu who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force reminded the graduating officers of discipline, dedication to duty and above all to uphold the rule of law.

He added that the Ministry of Defence is working hard to ensure that MILTEZ Defence University is operationalized without delay.

Meanwhile, Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant William Sikazwe, said Zambian soldiers deployed in peace keeping missions have continued demonstrate high levels of professionalism.

Lt Sikazwe said the rating of the Zambian soldiers undertaking peace keeping assignments is currently at 90 per cent.

He acknowledged government’s efforts of infrastructure development such as housing units in military cantonments.

He said the Zambia Army remains committed to maintaining peace in the country and globally.

President Lungu is in Central Province on a three day working visit.

