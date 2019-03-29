United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan is leaving her post in Zambia.

This was announced on Thursday during a farewell party for Ms Rogan organized by UNDP staff.

Her departure marks an end to an eventful five years in Zambia as Head of the UN system.

Last year, United Nations, Secretary General António Guterres was forced to dismissed complaints and allegations raised against Janet Rogan in Zambia by the opposition UPND.

Fahran Haw, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General said the allegations against Janet were not founded, ill-informed and were misdirected.

The UN also dismissed allegations that Rogan withheld an election outcome report and the audit of the voters role.

“In response to questions about allegations against the UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Janet Rogan, the Spokesman emphasized that the UN Country Team and the Resident Coordinator will continue to be dedicated and impartial partners of the Zambian people”.

“One allegation has been that the Resident Coordinator had held back on the issuance of the so-called Conflict Structure Vulnerabilities report.”

“That document is a report of the Election Commission of Zambia, so the Resident Coordinator is not in a position to withhold it.There were also allegations that UNDP contract consultants audited the voters’ roll.”

“These allegations were raised, and refuted, previously. In fact, the consultants in question were hired by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, and not by UNDP.”

Ms Janet Rogan assumed her current role as UN Resident Coordinator on 29th April 2014 when she presented her credentials to the Zambian government.

Before her appointment, Ms. Rogan served in Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service for over 20 years.

In her previous assignment, she was Senior Strategy Adviser to the Director for Defence and International Security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), UK.

She also served FCO’s Deputy Director for Finance.

She held the post of Consul General and Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel (2005-2008) prior to which she undertook language training in Hebrew.

From 2003-2004 she was seconded to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Basra, Iraq (then Baghdad).

She was the UK’s Political Adviser to the NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Europe from 2001-2003 and from 1998-2001.

Ms. Rogan began her career in 1986 with FCO in the UK as Desk Officer for Zambia and Malawi.

