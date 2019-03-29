The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has congratulates Ms. Muyaka Ethel Ngulube for being elected President of the International Federation of Women Accountants (IFWA) for 2019-2021.

The International Federation for Women Accountants (IFWA) is a non-political and not-for-profit organisation.

It is an umbrella body that derives its membership from National Women Accountants Associations/ Societies across the globe.

Prior to her election, Ms. Muyaka Ethel Ngulube served as National Coordinator for the Forum for Zambia Women Accountants (FZWA), a position she still holds, which was adopted as a chapter under the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants in 2017 and became a member of IFWA in July 2018.

During the IFWA Board meeting held on the 6th of March 2018, Ms. Muyaka Ethel Ngulube, National Coordinator of FZWA, was elected the President for the International Federation of Women Accountants for the period 2019 to 2021.

This position is expected to place FZWA on a global platform thereby creating international exposures to FZWA members.

Mrs. Ngulube is an Associate member of ZICA with over 15 years of experience in public and private sector.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and MSC in Strategic Planning.

She is also a Certified Compliance Professional with the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (USA).

