Defending FAZ Super Division champions play their first home league game in over six weeks when they host Green Buffaloes in a Week 10 Pool A match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco’s last Pool A match was on February 16 when they played out to a 0-0 home draw against leaders Zanaco.

The league absence came about due to their recent CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign that they concluded on March 17 when they failed to qualify to the quarterfinals when they finished bottom of their pool.

Since then , Zesco have played just two league games, both away, with the first coming on March 13 when Mufulira Wanderers beat them 2-1 at Shinde Stadium to suffer their first league loss of the season.

Zesco then recovered slightly last Wednesday with a 0-0 away in Kitwe against Kitwe United.

The champions currently sit fifth on the log on 9 points from six matches with three games in hand and are eleven points adrift of leaders Zanaco who have played nine matches.

Zesco are expected to be at full strength against Buffaloes whom they beat 1-0 in the first leg meeting on January 30 away in Lusaka thanks to a Jesse Were goal.

Were returns to the fold after missing Wednesday’s draw at Kitwe United almost a week after he was dropped for Kenya’s AFCON away match against Ghana on March 23.

Also back are his compatriots defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu including Burundi international Enock Sabumukama who were all on AFCON qualifying duty.

Meanwhile, third from bottom Buffaloes have failed to collect a win in Zesco’s league absence since they beat Nakambala Leopards 3-0 on February 9 at home in Lusaka.

Since then, Buffaloes lost two and drawn four but are unbeaten in their last three league games.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 10

30/03/3019

Pool A

Zesco United-Green Buffaloes

Prison Leopards-Mufulira Wanderers

Kitwe United-Nakambala Leopards

31/03/3019

13h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors

15h00:Red Arrows-Zanaco

POOL B

30/03/3019

FC MUZA-Power Dynamos

Nkana-Lumwana Radiants

Green Eagles-Forest Rangers

13h00:Circuit City-Buildcon

15h00:Nkwazi-Naspa Stars

