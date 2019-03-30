By Edwin Lifwekelo

We feel for the Opposition UPND members as they have to endure their life President diminish the Party’s returns with every election that comes.

From 2006 when he took over as leader of the Opposition UPND by way of tribal machinations and conspiracies, Hichilema has never learnt that hired crowds do not turnout to vote.

Over the last 13 years that he’s been leader of the UPND, he also hasn’t learnt his lesson that surrounding himself with lapdogs and useful idiots like Elias Chipimo under the guise of an “alliance” alienates loyal Party members who have stood with him over the past 13 years.

Over the past 13 years as Life President of the UPND, he has never learnt that it pays for a leader to remain loyal to those on whose shoulders he stands.

The “Kapata mukaya” mentality that lavishes attention to new “friends” at the expense of the ostracised old faithful, is thus killing Hichilema’s UPND.

When Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) joined UPND, Hichilema clearly side-lined loyal stalwarts to create space for his new found love. We saw the neglect of people such as the late Hon Request Muntanga, late Kuchunga Simusamba, who served as UPND deputy Secretary General, and many others.

Today, it is GBM that is being isolated and alienated.

Hichilema is presently so infatuated with former Roan Constituency MP Chishimba Kambwili that he is clearly marginalising and estranging GBM his Vice President. Hichilema is evidently under the illusion that Kambwili with his loose loud mouth has the magical card. It is just a matter of time before GBM becomes history in UPND.

It is also now clear that UPND cannot comfortably defend any of its seats in its strongholds without the involvement of violence, bees and lightning. As things stand, Hichilema does not enjoy the loyalty of most of his Members of Parliament in the House. They simply look at him as a ticket to Parliament, nothing more, nothing less.

With Hichilema at the helm of the UPND and the political impotence of the likes of Chipimo as his “alliance”, the opposition will suffer a heavier defeat and lose by an even wider margin in 2021, especially if we go into that election under the current Constitution and other laws.

THE DISINTEGRATION OF HICHILEMA’s BANTUSTAN POLITICS

Apart from Hichilema’s “Kapata mukaya” mentality there is another major abnormality that continues to destroy UPND from the inside.

Fred M’membe now leader of the Socialist Party and former editor of the defunct Post Newspaper repeatedly referred to UPND as a “Bantustan” party.

“Bantustans” were a major divisive administrative scheme for the exclusion of blacks from the South African political system under the policy of apartheid, or racial segregation.

Similarly, the divisive Bantustan approach that came with Hichilema’s hostile take-over of UPND in 2006, exlcuded UPND MP’s and Councillors from accesing development in their areas, as Hichilema barred them from interacting with relevant government agencies and officials.

Just like apartheid defined a persons affiliation, destiny and character by the colour if their skin, Hichilema’s UPND encourages divisive stereotyping that defines a Zambian citizens character and political affiliation based on the province or region they came from. In Hichilema’s UPND, citizens that hail from a particular region are by default obliged to automatically become sympathetic to UPND regardless of circumstances; and correspondingly, Hichilema considers Zambians who hail from these particular areas as “traitors” if they support any other political party apart from UPND.

For instance, during the funeral of the late Anderson Kambela Mazoka – the founder of UPND, the then Information and Broadcasting Services Minister under MMD Government Dr Vernon Mwaanga (a Southerner) went to the funeral house to deliver a Government message from the then Head of State President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa; Mwaanga and his driver were savagely beaten by UPND cadres under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema.

And what was Mr Mwaanga’s crime? He was brutalised and beaten because he was a Southerner who did not support the UPND but belonged to the ruling party! (MMD at the time).

Over the last 13 years of Hakainde Hichilema’s misrule of UPND, there have been many other examples of people from Southern Province, and other perceived UPND “strongholds” that have been discriminated against and even abused by Hichilema and the UPND for merely supporting other political parties.

Conversely, there are many examples of UPND fanatics in UPND strongholds, who in keeping with Hichilema’s UPND’s regional extremism, have discriminated and even brutalised Zambians who do not come from those particular areas.

It is therefore understandable why the current leader of the Socialist Party as earlier alluded to, has in the past frequently labelled UPND a “tribal Bantustan party” that had a regional colour. He was merely calling an animal by its rightful name!

And when the erstwhile tabloid editor roasted Hichilema for one graft allegation or another and exposed UPND as a regional party itching to form government in order to exploit resources for the personal gain of its leaders, he said: _“UPND has the propensity of becoming worse in government than any other party because it is full of “crooks” interested only in enriching themselves if they assumed power through tenders”_ the current leader of the Socialist Party was merely being candid.

KAFUE BY ELECTION RESULT SIGNALS A WIND OF CHANGE BRINGING PF DEVELOPMENT FOR ALL; AND FREEDOM FROM UPND BANTUSTAN POLITICS

It is important to remember that it is Hichilema’s UPND’s Bantustan mentality that senselessly triggered the Kafue Council Chairperson by election.

It was caused by the UPND “disciplining” the former Council Chairperson for merely attending an official engagement in his official capacity within his official jurisdiction in Kafue; when the Head of State President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was on national duty in Kafue to launch the keep Kafue Healthy Clean and Green event.

Like apartheid Hichilema would rather have the people in UPND strongholds wallowing in poverty, than their leaders being seen and interacting with relevant government officials to foster development in these areas.

The outcome of the Kafue by Election is therefore symbolic of how Zambians all over the nation, including Western, Southern and North western have continued to reject Hichilema’s senseless and retarded Bantustan kind of politics.

As Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has stated, The PF development agenda is a wind of change blowing across former opposition strongholds.

This wind of change is a growing into a movement of gale force winds, bringing freedom from the Bantustan bondage of regionalism, whilst increasing PF grassroots popularity.

This election success is therefore a victory for the development of Kafue under PF; overcoming the prolonged Bantustan retardation of Kafue under UPND;

It is a victory of the will of the people prevailing over the bitter ego of one man;

It is also a victory of love and national unity; prevailing over the blind negative loyalty of tribalism and regionalism.

It is therefore not just a triumph for Patriotic Front; but a victory for all progressive Zambians who do not want their political choices to be driven by regional and tribal stereotypes.

The current UPND model that automatically pigeon holes the political affiliation of citizens according to region; and in apartheid fashion segregates and prevents its officials from engaging with relevant Government officials to foster development in their respective areas is blatant Bantustan style tribalism.

Hakainde is failing the UPND.

The Author is Patriotic Front’s founding Secretary General and now Member of the Information Committee

