Mozambican Ambassador to Zambia Jeronimo Chivavi has called for stakeholder support to assist victims who were affected by cyclone Idai in that country.

Mr. Chivavi revealed that Mozambique is currently in dire need of about US$242 million United States Dollars to help the affected people.

Speaking during a press briefing on the update of the Idai cyclone at his office yesterday, he stated that among the aid required include experts in the Humanitarian assistance, plastic canvas, tents, foodstuffs, emergency health kits and clothing among others.

The Ambassador disclosed that so far 168,943 families have been affected by the cyclone, 839,748 affected persons, 1,523 wounded and at least 493 people have been confirmed dead.

On the 16th of March, cyclone Idai swept through Mozambique leaving a trail of destruction and thousands in need of help.

The cyclone is regarded as one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere as a whole.

