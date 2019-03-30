Zambia’s Mulungushi University and De Montfort University (DMU) Leicester, UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a focus on pursuing projects under the Higher Education Partnerships in Sub-Saharan Africa Programme (HEPSSA).

And the Zambia High Commission in London working with the World Student Advisors in association with De Montfort University; The University of Greenwich; Oxford International Education Group and Brooke House College of the United Kingdom have launched a scheme in which they are offering partial scholarships to Zambians to study at the institutions in the UK.

The programme between Mulungushi University and DMU, administered by the Royal Academy of Engineering of UK, aims to build relationships between industry and academia to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa produces engineers with the skills and knowledge required to meet the needs of industry, tackle local challenges, address the engineering skills shortage in the region, and to showcase engineering’s role in driving economic development.

Mulungushi University Head of Computer Science & IT School of Science Engineering and Technology Department Christopher Chembe (PhD) said: “this is a significant milestone which will allow Mulungushi University and De Montfort University to enhance the quality of engineers being trained and contribute to the development of Sub-Saharan Africa”.

Professor Alistair Duffy, Director of the Institute of Engineering Sciences at De Montfort University said: “I am excited about this partnership. The two Universities share similar goals and a desire to contribute to building the strength of industry and commerce through research education and knowledge exchange activities. I am looking forward to working with colleagues in Mulungushi University.”

Tim Hunt, CEO and founder of World Student Advisors, a UK based pan-African High Education consultant organisation was consulted leading to the partnership between De Montfort University, Leicester and Mulungushi University.

And the four institutions are offering a wide range of study opportunities in different locations to Zambians Nationals who qualify to study at their Universities. The Universities are offering up to 30 percent reduction in tuition fees only. Any Zambian National classified as an overseas student who meets the university entry requirements qualiflies for the partial scholarships.

In welcoming the scholarships Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr. Muyeba Chikonde urged Zambians to take advantange of the reduced tuition fees to study in the United Kingdom. He said the scheme is the beginning of further negotiations for affordable scholarships that will benefit majority of Zambians.

Tim Hunt said “I am always happy to work with the Zambia High Commission. The partial scholarship programme will help Zambians access UK’s Higher Education sector. We have staff in Lusaka to assist with recruitment and education advisory services. Zambia is one of the twelve African countries we are supporting,” he said.

Please follow this link to apply https://www.worldstudentadvisors.com/zhcl-partial-scholarship-zambia/

Meanwhile, High Commissioner Chikonde said that following continued debate on the comparisons between qualifications issued by Universities in Zambia and in the United Kingdom, the Mission engaged the United Kingdom National Recognition Information Centre (UK NARIC) who said there have been no recent changes to UK NARIC guidance on Zambian Degrees.

With regard to Masters applicants, UK NARIC advised that candidates will have a greater chance of successful admission if they have an Honours degree (or have taken an Honours year) from a University outside Zambia or if they have studied to Masters level within Zambia’.

The statement was released to the media by Mrs Abigail Chaponda, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

