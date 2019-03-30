Defending champions Zesco United dismantled ailing Green Buffaloes 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at home in Ndola to return to winning ways in Pool A of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season.

The victory marked Zesco’s first league home game since February 16 when they drew 0-0 with Pool A leaders Zanaco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Jesse Were, Clement Mwape and Lazarus Kambole were all on target in the 10th , 45th and 79th minutes respectively to also give Zesco their first league win since beating Nakambala Leopards 2-0 on February 6 at the same venue.

Zesco are fourth on 13 points after the win from seven matches with three games in hand.

The defending champions are seven points behind Pool A leaders Zanaco who only play fifth placed Red Arrows, who have 10 points, on Sunday in a Lusaka derby at Nkoloma Stadium.

Buffaloes stay third from bottom at number eight on 8 points from ten games.

