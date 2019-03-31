The Zambian High Commission in South Africa says no Zambian has died from the recent wave of anti-foreigner attacks in that county.

Zambia’s envoy in South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said his office has noted with concern social media reports and articles claiming that Zambians have been affected or killed by recent xenophobic attacks.

“We have also noted that people are circulating some of our old reports where we reported Zambians who were shot or killed or in a particular case where a mob attacked and killed a Zambian,” Mr Mwamba said

He clarified that these deaths were and are not related to the xenophobic attacks that occurred in Springfield Durban last week.

“Kindly exercise responsibility and caution with the use of social media during this period as this may act to inflame emotions and anger as old pictures and old videos have the capacity to stir fresh anger,” he said.

He emphasized that this is not in any way to underplay or undermine the indignation and outrage for any xenophobic attacks.

“As Africans we have made it clear that this unacceptable and infringes on fundamental rights of foreign nationals as life that of a local or foreign is sacred,” he said.

He added, “Our structures from the Zambia High Commission, Zambia Association in South Africa(ZASA) and the Zambian Catholic Community in South Africa are all working together to check on our community. The High Commission is also in touch with the Police.”

“And please note that the recent attacks occurred on Monday in Springfield in eThikweni Municipality in Durban. No other areas in the rest of South African have recorded similar attacks.”

He disclosed that 250 people were displaced and identified as mostly Malawians.

“We also had a case of seven foreign trucks that were burnt to ashes near Mooi River Toll Plaza in Durban. As African Diplomats, we have called for an urgent meeting with government authorities.”

“We are glad to announce that The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and the Police Minister Hon. Bheke Cele will meet us Monday 1st April 2019 to address our concerns about the lives of foreign African nationals living in South Africa and the recent xenophobic attacks that occurred in Durban. We are also encouraging anyone who is affected or any family members that are in distress to get in touch with us.”

[Read 53 times, 53 reads today]