South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Hon. Lindiwe Sisulu will tomorrow Monday meet SADC Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to that country regarding reports of xenophobic attacks that have re-emerged in some parts of that country.

According to a statement released to the media by Mrs Naomi Nyawali, the First Secretary Press and Public Relation at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria South Africa, the meeting which has been described as urgent ,follows concerns raised by the diplomatic community after violent attacks on foreign nationals particularly those from the SADC region.

Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Mwamba says the Dean of diplomatic community in South Africa Ambassador. Bene Mpoko would lead the diplomatic corp.

Mr Mwamba says the meeting will be aimed at trying to diffuse raising tensions between local South Africans and foreign nationals.

He noted that over 250 foreign Nationals have so far become victims of violent attacks which occurred in durban Kwa-Zulu Natal province.(KZN).

He says 7 foreign trucks were burnt near Mooi River Toll Plaza in Durban.

Mr Mwamba has however emphasised that no Zambian national has so far been a victim of the recent attacks.

He has since cautioned Zambians nationals living or travelling to that country to take extra precautions by avoiding certain places snd areas where there are public protests until the matter was adequately addressed

