President Edgar Lungu says talks with Chinese government through its embassy and his administration over the re-opening of the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles have advanced.
Speaking at Neempark Lodge in Kabwe during a meeting with the clergy last evening, President Lungu stated that he is pushing to expedite the operationalizing of the textile factory before the next general elections period.
The head of state said his administration is determined and continues to implement a number of projects as it is the responsibility of government and not to woo political support as purported by some people.
President Lungu said government will continue to review programs such as the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) to improve service delivery.
He warned that civil servants frustrating the FISP programme will be arrested as he expects the 2019/2020 farming season to show a lot of improvements.
And speaking during the same meeting Road Development Agency (RDA) National Chairman, Samuel Mukupa said government is rolling out roads throughout the country.
Mr Mukupa however said the resource envelope for the country could not accommodate all roads across the country at once.
He also said government through the agency has also invited other stakeholder to participate in the road sector under the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) or contract financing.
He said government has received favourable response from people who would want to invest in the road sector.
Earlier Bishop Banda New Christian Life Church, on behalf of the clergy in Kabwe petitioned President Lungu and his administration to look at the state of roads, quicken the re-opening of the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles and considered tax w
We have heard that one about mulungushe textiles before.
Stop importing all GRZ uniforms.
Folks in Kabwe must be confused. They’ve been thinking it was open all along since 2016.
Lies have short legs, they seem to resurface every time we are close to elections. People of Kabwe wake up and smell the coffee. Nothing and I mean nothing will happen with that textile. A lie told many times makes the liar believe his own lies that are then transmitted to cadres who cannot think for themselves and they eventually embrace the lie which leads them astray. Education is not meant for someone to speak good English, it must develop your faculties to discern truth from gibberish. Surely are so naïve that we are being taken for a ride till we end up in destitution? Or we simply turn a blind eye, get a bribe and move on?
Liers shall not inherit the kingdom of God