President Edgar Lungu says talks with Chinese government through its embassy and his administration over the re-opening of the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles have advanced.

Speaking at Neempark Lodge in Kabwe during a meeting with the clergy last evening, President Lungu stated that he is pushing to expedite the operationalizing of the textile factory before the next general elections period.

The head of state said his administration is determined and continues to implement a number of projects as it is the responsibility of government and not to woo political support as purported by some people.

President Lungu said government will continue to review programs such as the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) to improve service delivery.

He warned that civil servants frustrating the FISP programme will be arrested as he expects the 2019/2020 farming season to show a lot of improvements.

And speaking during the same meeting Road Development Agency (RDA) National Chairman, Samuel Mukupa said government is rolling out roads throughout the country.

Mr Mukupa however said the resource envelope for the country could not accommodate all roads across the country at once.

He also said government through the agency has also invited other stakeholder to participate in the road sector under the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) or contract financing.

He said government has received favourable response from people who would want to invest in the road sector.

Earlier Bishop Banda New Christian Life Church, on behalf of the clergy in Kabwe petitioned President Lungu and his administration to look at the state of roads, quicken the re-opening of the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles and considered tax w

