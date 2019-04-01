The Zambia National Farmers Union has challenged the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to declare the outbreak of the Foot and Mouth Disease a National Disaster in view of the reports of over 1000 cattle in Eastern Province reportedly infected with the disease.

The Union said with new reported cases of Foot and Mouth Disease in Monze, Pemba, Chisekesi and Mazabuka emerging spontaneously, farmers are extremely concerned that a decisive position is not being taken to contain the disease.

It said in a statement that so far in Southern Province, there is little headway being made to contain the disease, with numbers of animals carrying the serotype O increasing.

The ZNFU said while a Task Force has been formed and working day in and out to contain the situation, the vaccine for the disease is not readily available and farmers are now panicking over the matter.

The Union says Farmers feel there should be more effort being put into place to eliminate the Foot and Mouth Disease saying progress is moving at snail’s pace.

It said Farmers are now worried that with reports of huge numbers reportedly infected in Eastern Province, it may leave the country in a precarious position and are

The Union said the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock must take leadership on the matter and not rely on the private sector to drive the process.

[Read 34 times, 36 reads today]