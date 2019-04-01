Here is the Monday wrap on selected foreign-based Chipolopolo stars form at their respective clubs over the weekend.

SOUTH AFRICA

Defender Donashano Malama was an unused substitute on Saturday in Chippa United’s 5-4 post-match penalty win over Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the full minutes and provided an assist in KV Oostende’s 2-1 home loss against Eupen on Saturday.

DR CONGO

Second placed TP Mazembe lost their Lubumbashi derby 1-0 away to fifth positioned Lupopo on Sunday to sustain their first league defeat from 22 games played with two matches in hand.

Deputy Zambia captain and defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes together with midfielder Nathan Sinkala.

Midfielder Rainford Kalaba came off in the 65th minute.

FRANCE

Metz:

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Ligue 2 leaders Metz on Sunday in their 2-1 home win over Lorient.

Beziers:

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 85th minute for second from bottom Ligue 2 side Beziers 0-0 home draw against 14th placed Ajaccio on Friday.

AUSTRIA

RB Salzburg

Midfielder Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka were unused substitutes for the champions and leaders in Sundays 5-1 home win over Austria Vienna

Altech

Striker Brian Mwila was an unused substitute for Altech in their relegation playoff 2-1 home win over Mattersburg on Saturday.

