The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) says it is appalled by Higher Education Authority Minister Prof. Nkandu Luos latest attacks on Lecturers at UNZA and CBU.

Prof Luo was quoted as having said that all Lecturers at the UNZA and CBU who feel neglected following government’s delay to pay them salaries must resign.

Professor Luo contended that Lecturers have a responsibility to contribute to resource mobilisation and those that feel neglected, must find themselves better jobs as government can easily replace them.

But UNZALARU Secretary General Dr Kelvin Mambwe said Prof. Luo’s statement is misplaced.

“UNZALARU would like to believe that the outrageous and appalling remarks by the Minister represent her chosen way of celebrating April Fools’ Day,” Dr Mambwe said.

“It is not our intention to prescribe to her what pranks she can unleash on our members and the public on this day, dedicated globally to playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes. However, we urge the Minister to exercise judgement even in the choice of the pranks she pulls.”

“This is because jokes of disturbingly poor quality, like the one broadcast on Hot FM this morning, have the potential to provide inglorious inspiration to one or more of her colleagues in Cabinet who, in a needless race to the pettiest and most despicable joke for April Fools Day, may appear on another platform to proclaim that “President Edgar Lungu and we in the PF government have no plans to sustain public universities, especially the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU), because we do not value higher education and the need for it in the country.” We would like to believe that the Minister of Higher Education is yet to take leave of her senses and retains the mind to think of more harmless and funny April Fools’ jokes to dish out for media and public consumption.”

He added, On behalf of our members, we wish the Minister all the best for the remainder of this day, 1st April 2019. We trust that tomorrow, 2nd April, she would revert to being serious and immediately act to avert a looming work stoppage at both UNZA and CBU owing to the delayed payment of salaries for workers for the month of March.”

Dr Mambwe said “Otherwise we may be persuaded to believe that Luo is not only consciously digging the grave for UNZA and CBU; she is also frighteningly arrogant, impervious to advice, incapable of humility, unaccepting of criticism, and enthralled by vanity.”

