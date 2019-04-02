UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has appeared in court for being in possession of offensive weapons. In this Matter it is alleged that Mr. Mwaliteta and James Sichomba were found with machetes, stones, knives and wooden pick handles in Kafue district.

The two could however not take plea because the court has not yet received consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP-.

The suspects later applied for bail which was granted.

In his application, Defence lawyer Zevyanji Sinkala asked the court to grant the application because the suspects are of fixed abode.

And in her ruling, Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku granted a five-thousand-kwacha cash bail to the suspects.

Magistrate Mwalusiku also ordered the suspects to provide two working sureties who have been bonded in the sum of five thousand kwacha but in their own recognizance.

The matter has since been adjourned to the 17th of April 2019 for mention.

Last week UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, accused Zambia Police of being under instruction to Keep Mr Mwaliteta in Jail when he visited Mr Mwaliteta, in the company of some senior party officials.

This was after police failed to avail him to court last week despite the court schedule indicating that he was supposed to appear before the Magistrate Court in room 3.

Police had no reason for not bringing Mr Mwaliteta to Police but told Mr Hichilema that he could only visit him during the visiting hour at 12 hrs.

Mr Hichilema and his entourage then took a walk to Levy Junction were his supporters gave him no space as they all damanded a handshake and a photo.

Later Mr Hichilema and his entourage went back to the police station where he was allowed to see Mwaliteta.

Mr Hichilema, was happy to see Mr Mwaliteta in high spirit and asked him to remain strong and focused because the fight was for the love of the nation.

“We all have to unite and remain strong in this current volatile political atmosphere which has led to the arrest of opposition political party members on tramped up charges.” said President Hichilema.

Mr Mwaliteta was scheduled to appear at Lusaka Magistrate Court last week , but his case failed to take off and police said Mr Mwaliteta was going to appear before Magistrate Court that afternoon which again was not true because he was again not brought before the court.

Speaking to journalists shortly after seeing Mr Mwaliteta, Hichilema said he was saddened that the Mwaliteta had been subjected to “harsh” and “inhuman” detention conditions.

Mr Hichilema said it was dictatorial for the PF to continue subjecting Zambians to numerous economic challenges and hardships and later keep denying them basic freedoms such as freedom of expression.

He described Police’s failure to avail Mr Mwaliteta to court last week as a method that tyrants use to deny citizens quick access to justice.

Mr Mwaliteta, who was arrested on 27th March, 2019, to answer to charges of unlawful possession of offensive weapons.

[Read 286 times, 286 reads today]