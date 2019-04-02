Opposition NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has claimed that President Edgar Lungu pushed for a by election in Roan in order to settle scores against him.

Dr Kambwili said President Lungu has a personal vendetta against and has been trying to find ways to punish him.

He disclosed that he was the only Member of Parliament who required a Police Permit in order to meet the people of Roan.

Dr Kambwili revealed that Roan Constituency was also denied Constituency Development Funds for more than three years despite its neighbouring Luanshya Central receiving its share.

He told residents during a door to door campaign in Roan for NDC Candidate Joseph Chishala that President Lungu was doing all that to punish him.

“I explained how roads we where supposed to do in roan were delayed because Lungu thought if the roads in roan are done then my popularity would grow, this is a man who refused to meet the miners when they were fired. I further explained how the Council through the mayor and the DC (Chibuye) withdrew a piece of land that was designated for a new school in between Mpatamatu and Roan,” Dr Kambwili said.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with one small step. Walk with Joseph Chishala and I to Roan, let us hold our hands together as we continue to be there for one another. Roan can only be developed with people that have genuine concern for the people and not temporary bye elections aimed at increasing numbers in parliament thus holding the people at ransom,” he said.

“President Lungu failed the people of roan when he grew cold feet because one of his men was able to mobilize and garner votes far much better than he could,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kambwili is today expected in Court in a case in which Avic employees who were arrested when they came to his home to seek audience with him over their poor conditions of service.

