Management at the Kabwe Municipal Council has charged and suspended with immediate effect 74 Council employees for allegedly having participated in the illegal three day strike action last week.
According to Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Waluka Mwaekwa, the illegal strike actions was contrary to provisions 40.4 paragraph (c, d and e) of the Conditions of Service for Division IV of 1996 as read with the Schedule of Offences and Penalties in the Local Government Service.
The workers have been charged with the offence of Riotous behavior, Acting violently and Omission which intentionally endangers the health or safety of others.
The workers in Division Four have been given two (2) days and those in Division 2 and 3 have been given seven (7) days respectively from the date of receipt of the letters to exculpate themselves and show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.
And the Kabwe Municipal Council Acting Town Clerk Mr. Joel Shawa has also with immediate effect charged and suspended the Senior Health Inspector, Director of Planning, Director of engineering Director Housing and Social services and Chief Human Resource Officer for inefficiency.
This follows with the failure to carry out work and complete the set assignments to the standards without reasonable cause in respect to the Keep Zambia Clean green and healthy Campaign.
Mr. Shawa with Guidance from the Local Government Service Commission has charged the Directors with the offence of inefficiency in accordance with Paragraph 62(c) of the conditions of service for division I,II,II of 1996.
The suspension has been instituted due to the gravity of the offences committed.
“Therefore, the affected Directors and workers will be on Suspension until the disciplinary process is completed,” read the statement.
Over the weekend, President Edgar Lungu expressed disappointment that the Kabwe Municipal Council has failed to deal with huge heaps of garbage.
Earlier, aggrieved Council workers dumped garbage from refuse trucks at the entrance to the their office in protest after some PF cadres attacked them for carrying out a protest to press for their salaries.
Senior management officials were later forced to clean up the mess that was dumped by junior officers at the Council.
You are just making things worse. You deny people their salaries which they have worked for and now you suspend them for expressing their grievances? Meantime the President is mute as a grave despite having been witnessed the consequences first hand. Meantime he continues to fly around in his new luxury plane, unconcerned about the suffering of others..
This is really a callous, hard hearted man.
It also shows how incompetent he is. There is a national crisis with workers unpaid all over, and not one word to assure or encourage the affected people. All he does are these silly “working visits”.
He makes a LOT Of noise over things that affect him personally, and over silly political issues. But when there are important issues that are affecting the people, he is quiet. Never a word to address national issues. A total abdication of leadership. All he is known for is dancing on stage and making questionable statements. This man, without doubt is the worst president this country has ever had. And he wants to stand again in 2021? The thieves that surround him also want him to continue, so that they can continue plundering. The cadres he has sent into diplomatic service-many of whom we see on this blog- also want him to continue, because they get free money for doing absolutely nothing.
They should be fired if anything.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
it’s a crazy world we live in.
Next time vote wisely, don’t vote while you are drunk with free beer and t-shirts.
We’ll sell the eSwatini mansion to pay them and then use Lungu as usual to clean up that mess. ECL is both cause and effect of this pay stalemate.
Just pay them their six months salaries, sell the presidential jet!
This must be emulated by all councils to discipline erring officers but should not wait for the president to say so.The minister of local government should also be suspended for failing to act accordingly. SHAME ON MR MWALE who should have seen this before the president. Ministers in government emulate the minister of health who is on top of things in his ministry. In Zambia there are more health institutions and hospitals than councils but this minister knows 90% of what is happening apart from servicing the president. All ministers in Zambia apart from Finance, agriculture and health do not know their key performance areas and indicators KPA and KPI.because they do not read to know the role of their ministries in Zambia apart from chanting ECL and dancing before children. ECL is…