Management at the Kabwe Municipal Council has charged and suspended with immediate effect 74 Council employees for allegedly having participated in the illegal three day strike action last week.

According to Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Waluka Mwaekwa, the illegal strike actions was contrary to provisions 40.4 paragraph (c, d and e) of the Conditions of Service for Division IV of 1996 as read with the Schedule of Offences and Penalties in the Local Government Service.

The workers have been charged with the offence of Riotous behavior, Acting violently and Omission which intentionally endangers the health or safety of others.

The workers in Division Four have been given two (2) days and those in Division 2 and 3 have been given seven (7) days respectively from the date of receipt of the letters to exculpate themselves and show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

And the Kabwe Municipal Council Acting Town Clerk Mr. Joel Shawa has also with immediate effect charged and suspended the Senior Health Inspector, Director of Planning, Director of engineering Director Housing and Social services and Chief Human Resource Officer for inefficiency.

This follows with the failure to carry out work and complete the set assignments to the standards without reasonable cause in respect to the Keep Zambia Clean green and healthy Campaign.

Mr. Shawa with Guidance from the Local Government Service Commission has charged the Directors with the offence of inefficiency in accordance with Paragraph 62(c) of the conditions of service for division I,II,II of 1996.

The suspension has been instituted due to the gravity of the offences committed.

“Therefore, the affected Directors and workers will be on Suspension until the disciplinary process is completed,” read the statement.

Over the weekend, President Edgar Lungu expressed disappointment that the Kabwe Municipal Council has failed to deal with huge heaps of garbage.

Earlier, aggrieved Council workers dumped garbage from refuse trucks at the entrance to the their office in protest after some PF cadres attacked them for carrying out a protest to press for their salaries.

Senior management officials were later forced to clean up the mess that was dumped by junior officers at the Council.

[Read 222 times, 222 reads today]