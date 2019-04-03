First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi Mining Plc will mobilise its construction division and hire local contractors to renovate and restore the Solwezi General Hospital maternity wing, whose entire roof was blown off by a heavy storm early last month.

This follows Government’s decision to formally authorise the mining company to proceed with the repair works whose total cost has been pegged at K1.1 million.

Kansanshi Mining Plc Public Relations Manager Godfrey Msiska has said in a statement that, in order to accelerate the works, the mine’s construction division will be mobilised and hire local contractors to finish the project on schedule.

He said Government, through the North-Western provincial administration had already granted authority to proceed with the works, estimated to take about six weeks and explained that minimum quality standards have been outlined, which he said was standard practise.

Mr. Msiska announced that repair works would commence as soon as the rubble had been cleared by the provincial and hospital administrations.

He said Kansanshi Mining Plc and Government’s provincial administration had been engaged in discussions and they managed to quickly assess the damage and what needed to be done to replace the entire roof.

“Bills of quantity have since been drawn up by Government surveyors and the Kansanshi construction team. The cost of replacing the roof and electrical wiring will amount to K1.1 million. This cost will be met in full by Kansanshi Mine,” Msiska confirmed.

