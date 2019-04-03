National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has urged the people of Roan to reject the PF government because the ruling leadership is dead.
Addressing a mini rally to drum up support for National Democratic Congress Party Roan Constituency aspiring candidate Joseph Chishala in Kampelembe ward and Chisokone, the former lawmaker told the gathering that PF government which was voted into power in 2011 under the leadership of the late Michael Sata was no longer in existence.
He said people should stop believing in the PF government because it is full of corruption.
Mr. Kambwili said time has come to teach PF a lesson for failing to distribute farming inputs on time.
“This government under President Edgar Lungu has over borrowed and currently is going through financial stress. No wonder certain areas in the country such as civil servants have not been paid for two months because it doesn’t have money in the treasury and very soon civil servants in the country will go for more months without pay,” Mr. Kambwili said.
PF are coming with money, they are coming to give you some bicycles to entice you to vote for them, but the money and the bicycles get them. And the bicycles make sure you use them as transport to go and vote for Joseph Chishala on 11th April. You must teach PF a lesson
Mr. Kambwili urged the people of Roan Constituency to vote for Joseph Chishala in the forthcoming by elections scheduled for 11th April.
He said the revolution of change should start in Roan constituency where the PF government has failed to protect and defend the miners interested.
Mr. Kambwili further urged the residents of Kampelembe not to be cheated with gifts that the PF was flashing in the area.
He told them to eat with them and vote for Joseph Chishala.
“PF are coming with money, they are coming to give you some bicycles to entice you to vote for them, but the money and the bicycles get them. And the bicycles make sure you use them as transport to go and vote for Joseph Chishala on 11th April. You must teach PF a lesson,” he said.
And NDC Roan Constituency candidate Joseph Chishala assured the people that he will continue with good leadership where Mr. Kambwili had left.
He said he was equal to the task to serve and speak for the people of Roan constituency like Mr. Kambwili.
The whole country should reject the PF joker , nabamudala abakwata akasaka kandalama. Edgar has failed totally. This economy is crumbling, yesterday the president of a much smaller country Botswana, came to lecture us on accountability !
The one news that comes out of Zambia is campaign and elections since 2011……..non stop campaigns…..it was never like this in MMD or UNIP……just after PF took over its been campaign and by elections for the past 8 years
CK is facing the real test.
If people of Roan Constituency do not give the NDC that vote, be rest assured that CK will be dead and buried.
No foul language, let the winner take it clean.
This is interesting!
So far so good, maintain peace through and through.
When is the country going to move away from the campaign frenzy? It has been in campaign mood for a long time at the expense of working. We need to change the constitution so as to avoid unnecessary bye elections. There is too much circus in this nation. People are tired of campaigning and voting for leaders who are just syphoning the nation of its resources. It has become a nation of jokers and talkers. Our friends are developing, us its perpetual voting and stealing. When is this nation goin to be serious? There is too much Tom and Jerry comedy in this nation. This is taking the electorates for granted.
They will do so at their own peril because its PF which is in charge of the development which the people of roan need and not chimbwili wanunka mukanwa.
They say “mumbwe aitile mpashi,nokumububa shamububa”.It is clear that Kambwili is confused in Roan.He never expected PF to be so popular on the ground as it is today.CK thought Roan residents are his relatives or workers who NO MATTER what should vote for Kambwili.Now CK will cry terribly on 11/04/2019 because people only want development from Govnt and not Kambwili’s NONSENSE!!!by 22hrs on 11/04/2019 Zambians will already know Roan’s winner and that will be HON.JOE CHIBUYE OF THE MIGHTY PF!!!
The fact is once Kambwili loses in Roan,that could mark the end of his political career because nobody in Zambia will take him serious!!GBM’s political career ended in 2016 after his UPND lost terribly in Kasama central!!The same may happen to Kambwili next week!
How long has he been MP for Roan? He became MP in the 2006 general election and during this time what has he done apart from awarding contracts to his company Mwamona, stripping the Ndola Luanshya railway, grabbing land? The election should not be about revenge but issues. Suppose the people vote for NDC now and 2021 but the PF retain power how is the MP going to work with government if the whole thing is about retribution? If PF is koraput then Kambwili is part of the rot.