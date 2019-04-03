National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has urged the people of Roan to reject the PF government because the ruling leadership is dead.

Addressing a mini rally to drum up support for National Democratic Congress Party Roan Constituency aspiring candidate Joseph Chishala in Kampelembe ward and Chisokone, the former lawmaker told the gathering that PF government which was voted into power in 2011 under the leadership of the late Michael Sata was no longer in existence.

He said people should stop believing in the PF government because it is full of corruption.

Mr. Kambwili said time has come to teach PF a lesson for failing to distribute farming inputs on time.

“This government under President Edgar Lungu has over borrowed and currently is going through financial stress. No wonder certain areas in the country such as civil servants have not been paid for two months because it doesn’t have money in the treasury and very soon civil servants in the country will go for more months without pay,” Mr. Kambwili said.

PF are coming with money, they are coming to give you some bicycles to entice you to vote for them, but the money and the bicycles get them. And the bicycles make sure you use them as transport to go and vote for Joseph Chishala on 11th April. You must teach PF a lesson

Mr. Kambwili urged the people of Roan Constituency to vote for Joseph Chishala in the forthcoming by elections scheduled for 11th April.

He said the revolution of change should start in Roan constituency where the PF government has failed to protect and defend the miners interested.

Mr. Kambwili further urged the residents of Kampelembe not to be cheated with gifts that the PF was flashing in the area.

He told them to eat with them and vote for Joseph Chishala.

“PF are coming with money, they are coming to give you some bicycles to entice you to vote for them, but the money and the bicycles get them. And the bicycles make sure you use them as transport to go and vote for Joseph Chishala on 11th April. You must teach PF a lesson,” he said.

And NDC Roan Constituency candidate Joseph Chishala assured the people that he will continue with good leadership where Mr. Kambwili had left.

He said he was equal to the task to serve and speak for the people of Roan constituency like Mr. Kambwili.

[Read 366 times, 366 reads today]