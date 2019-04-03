People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has been discharged from Awryp Medical Hospital in Johannesburg South Africa.
Mr Mulongoti was evacuated to South Africa for specialist treatment in January 2019 after being admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.
Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa Mr Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed Mr Mulongoti’s discharge from Awryp Hospital.
Mr Mwamba said Mr Mulongoti would be made an out-patient following recent developments.
He said Mr Mulongoti will continue receiving outpatient treatment from Zambia.
Mr Mulongoti has since left South Africa for Zambia.
Now Mulongoti is indebted to the Cesar!!
Can Ministry of Health please tell us the taxpayers of Zambia the total costs of Mr Mulongoti’s treatment in South Africa and compare that cost to the cost of equipping UTH with the high tech medical equipment the Hospital in South Africa has?
Great news we thank God for your recovery and cancellation of your appointment with Death. welcome back and May God Bless you with many more days
Everyone dies …thats inevitable not even your silly “Good” book can stop it!!
You return home not
Return to home