People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has been discharged from Awryp Medical Hospital in Johannesburg South Africa.

Mr Mulongoti was evacuated to South Africa for specialist treatment in January 2019 after being admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.

Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa Mr Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed Mr Mulongoti’s discharge from Awryp Hospital.

Mr Mwamba said Mr Mulongoti would be made an out-patient following recent developments.

He said Mr Mulongoti will continue receiving outpatient treatment from Zambia.

Mr Mulongoti has since left South Africa for Zambia.

