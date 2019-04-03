Nkana legend and former Zambia international Stone Chibwe has died in Kitwe after a short illness.

The former KK 11 player died on Tuesday evening at Kitwe Teaching Hospital – a day after he was admitted there.

“Medical staff said he had malaria and BP,” his son Edward Chibwe said on Tuesday night.

“He died between 18h00 and 19:00 today,” Chibwe said.

Chibwe on Saturday watched Nkana when they lost 2-1 against Lumwana Radiants in Wusakile.

He was a member of the KK 11 team that emerged runners up at the 1974 Africa Cup in Egypt.

Chibwe served Nkana as player, technical director, assistant coach and team manager for several years.

He is remembered for nurturing former Zambia and Power Dynamos winger Peter Kaumba when coaching now defunct Mindolo United in Kitwe.

Chibwe was also a FAZ life member.

The funeral is at his home in Nkana West, Kitwe.

