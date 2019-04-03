President Edgar Lungu has threatened to close the Copperbelt University and the University of Zambia if students at the two institutions continue rioting and causing damage to public property.
President Lungu wondered why students at the two public universities are the only ones always rioting and damaging public and private property.
He says it was unjustified for students to come from their respective homes only to destroy public and institutional property.
President Lungu noted that his administration will now have to put its foot down even it means closing down the two public universities.
President Lungu was responding to Journalists in Kitwe shortly after touring the Zambia Institute of Business Studies and Industrial Practice -ZIBSIP Hostels which have been renovated at a cost of 1.7 Million Kwacha.
He said that he was willing to meet students’ representatives but changed his mind after seeing the trail of damage to public property caused by rioting students.
And President Lungu has assured the public that whistle blowers with information on corrupt activities should come forward because they are safe and protected.
President Lungu said the 1.7 Million Kwacha spent to renovate hostels at ZIBSIP by the Zambia National Service-ZNS could have cost more if commercial contractors were engaged to do the job.
And President Lungu has urged politicians to stay away from institutions of higher learning and other similar facilities, to enable them run smoothly.
And President Lungu says he is impressed with the quality of rehabilitation works done by the Zambia National Service ZNS in the country.
Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo, assured the president that the rehabilitated infrastructure will be taken care of to avoid vandalism.
Just pay the student meal allowances and also pay Lecturers their overdue salaries, threatening to close the institutions doesn’t solve anything. But I guess benefit from an ignorant electorate.
This destruction of CBU and UNZA has happened under your watch, to the extent that UNZA and CBU graduates are finding it difficult to enrol in a Master degree at UK Universities.
Dictatorship at work!
QUANTIFY AND QUOTE – CALL TO ACTION.
How many Universities does Zambia have?
Times change. Sooner than later, one thing or the other would grind to a halt. Times come and go. I hate University kids who riot and cause havoc to public and private property. The act is uncivilized, backward and barbaric.Who does that?The moment Government will succumb to some unreasonable demands from University kinds, a wrong signal will be delivered. Make the same students pay for whatever they break. Quantify and Quote. If a lecturer is involved, cut from his or her salary, quantify and quote.
This lazy imbecile and his threats ….
So many sentences in this story start with ‘And’
Why? Examination leakage reporter??
Why are you targeting the students when the current crisis is on the unpaid lecturers at both UNZA and CBU, why can’t you address that and your Prof. Luo’s threats to them?
That now is the culture. It’s now the custom. Sad!
These are wasted Lungu Years!!!
AHHH NDANI AZANI CHINDA
The Problem with PF is that they have forgotten that they are in their second term and people are already fatigued with their misrule the way we got fatigued with that of UNIP in the 80s and 90s and later on the MMD. They are deluding themselves into thinking they are popular because they are winning bye-elections that they heavily finance with government resources. They do no realise they have become more insensitive to people’s plight than even UNIP or MMD. Instead of giving more support to first years, they chase them from universities empty-handed. Instead of paying lecturers their monthly dues, they threaten them with suspensions. The cost of living is really high and do not realise their insensitivity is what will seen them out of government.
I meant to say “instead of paying government workers”
Am I missing the point? Are students rioting or lecturers are on strike because of delayed pay? Or lecturers are also rioting? Where is the rioting now or he is basing his threats on historical events. If he was at UnZa he could have a rioter at one time. Rioting and protests are two different things.
Students don’t and never plan to riot, the police officers who have pathetic crowd control skills cause the demonstrations to turn into riots. Students know they have the right to peacefully assemble and picket, so that maybe the govt can redress grievances affecting them or the country. Even if a students body applied for a permit to peacefully picket, ZP would refuse to grant and as always stating how they don’t have the manpower. If ZP could only apply the law impartially, we would never be having demonstrations turning to riots.
This is the single most reason why no political party in Zambia wants the public order act abolished, every politician says we need it but never saying why and always complaining why it doesn’t favour the opposition. Deep down they know students would…
Complete failure, there are no opposition politicians influencing things at the universities. Just pay the students and lecturers on time. Also advise Minister Luo to avoid issuing inflammatory statements that don’t help.
Destruction of public property is wrong and must be treated as criminal. As such, criminal activities should be dealt with according to the laws of the land.
UNZA and CBU students must know that there are many other universities in the country today which will continue to supply the industry with manpower therefore their closure is not going to create a labour crisis/shortage. Students dont dare government to close the university because you stand to lose on graduation time. If you dont like government conditions apply to other institutions and move on.