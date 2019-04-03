Ten-man Prison Leopards hopes of another giant-kill on Wednesday proved to be a false dawn when hosts Zesco United rallied to humbled them 5-2 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in a rescheduled 2019 FAZ Super Division Week Six Pool A fixture.

Promoted and bottom placed Prisons came into the match just four days after they beat ailing nine-time champions Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 at home in Kabwe.

On Wednesday, Prison sent the defending champions to the ropes in the opening 23 minutes when Saviour Nkonkola beat Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda twice with a 19th minute strike and a 22nd minute penalty.

But Zesco sparked back to life in the 29th minute when Kondwani Mtonga head-in a Jesse Were free kick.

Two minutes later , Prison were reduced to ten men after Charles Chomba was sent-off for a second booking, and then Zesco stepped on the gas.

Were equalized in the 38th minute then Lazarus Kambole put them ahead on the stoke of halftime.

John Chingandu made it four-two in the 53rd minute before turning provider in the 72nd minute for Kambole who completed his brace.

Zesco exchange places with Red Arrows in fourth and fifth place on 15 and 13 points from eight and ten games played respectively.

Zesco are now within five points of leaders Zanaco and another three adrift of second placed Kabwe Warriors.

