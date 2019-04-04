Surviving KK Eleven stars are paying tribute to their colleague Stone Chibwe who died in Kitwe on Tuesday evening after a short illness.

Chibwe on Saturday watched Nkana when they lost 2-1 against Lumwana Radiants in Wusakile.

He was a member of the Zambia team that emerged runners up at the 1974 Africa Cup in Egypt.

Former Zambia and Mufulira Wanderers captain Dickson Makwaza said Chibwe was instrumental as KK 11 reached the final in Egypt.

“It is a big loss to the football fraternity,” Makwaza said.

Retired striker Simon Kaodi Kaushi said Chibwe was a talented, dedicated and disciplined player in his peak days.

Chibwe served Nkana as a player, assistant coach, technical director and team manager for several years.

“It is sad Stone is gone. We don’t know who is now going to tell the history of Nkana,” ex-Zambia and Mighty goalkeeper Abraham Nkole mourned.

Nkole added:”It is very sad for us who played with him. Death has separated us from him.”

Chibwe was also a FAZ life member.

