Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have replaced dismissed coach Justin Chinama with Elijah Chikwanda.

Chikwanda, who will be assisted by Allan Kamwanga and John Chela, has since been introduced to Mighty players.

He has previously coached Nkwazi, Kabwe Warriors, Napsa Stars and City of Lusaka.

Last month, the Super Division side suspended Chinama for allegedly ignoring advice from the club chief executive officer Iden Zulu on team selection.

And the club has finally written to Chinama informing him of his dismissal.

“You were invited to a disciplinary hearing…unfortunately you did not attend the hearing. The Club’s disciplinary committee found that there were insufficient grounds in the exculpatory letter to exonerate you offense.

“In accordance with your contract of service, and the club’s code of conduct you have been dismissed from the service with effect from 2nd April 2019,” Zulu stated.

Wanderers are seventh with nine points, 11 behind leaders Zanaco.

