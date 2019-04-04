President Edgar Lungu says he will assent to the National Dialogue amendment bill which Parliament passed on Tuesday this week.

Parliament this Tuesday passed the National Dialogue Amendment Bill after a heated debate by Members of Parliament from the Opposition, Independent and ruling parties.

President Lungu who was on the Copperbelt Province for a three day working visit said upon arrival at the ZAF Airforce Base airport, that he will straight away sign the National Dialogue Amendment Bill.

The bill which was first tabled in Parliament Last month, seeks to provide a forum to facilitate the amendment of the constitution, public order act, electoral laws and regulation of political parties.

One hundred and forty six (146) MPs participated in the voting session of the bill, with 91 MPs in support of the bill, while 52 MP’s voted against the bill.

President Lungu arrived back in Lusaka from the Copperbelt where he went to inspect and commission developmental projects being undertaken by government.

Meanwhile, the President has expressed disappointment that both the ruling and opposition MP’s on the Copperbelt are not delivering to his expectations.

He said implementation of projects have slowed down because the lawmakers are not being accountable to the people who voted them into power.

He said he expects MP’s to be in touch with the grassroots in their areas which was not the case on the Copperbelt.

The President arrived at Zambia Airforce Base Airport at about 14:25 hours in the company of Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Chama.

The Head of State was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya, Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Service Chiefs and Senior Party and Government officials.

