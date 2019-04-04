President Edgar Lungu says he will assent to the National Dialogue amendment bill which Parliament passed on Tuesday this week.
Parliament this Tuesday passed the National Dialogue Amendment Bill after a heated debate by Members of Parliament from the Opposition, Independent and ruling parties.
President Lungu who was on the Copperbelt Province for a three day working visit said upon arrival at the ZAF Airforce Base airport, that he will straight away sign the National Dialogue Amendment Bill.
The bill which was first tabled in Parliament Last month, seeks to provide a forum to facilitate the amendment of the constitution, public order act, electoral laws and regulation of political parties.
One hundred and forty six (146) MPs participated in the voting session of the bill, with 91 MPs in support of the bill, while 52 MP’s voted against the bill.
President Lungu arrived back in Lusaka from the Copperbelt where he went to inspect and commission developmental projects being undertaken by government.
Meanwhile, the President has expressed disappointment that both the ruling and opposition MP’s on the Copperbelt are not delivering to his expectations.
He said implementation of projects have slowed down because the lawmakers are not being accountable to the people who voted them into power.
He said he expects MP’s to be in touch with the grassroots in their areas which was not the case on the Copperbelt.
The President arrived at Zambia Airforce Base Airport at about 14:25 hours in the company of Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Chama.
The Head of State was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya, Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Service Chiefs and Senior Party and Government officials.
Of course you will sign it Mr. Zombie.
As many as are of that opinion say “Aye.” To the contrary “No.”
I think that the “Ayes” have it; the “Ayes” have it.
Of course you have to sign it. I hope this time everyone has read that bill. Before you sign it read it thoroughly also.
Fast fast we proceed to amending that thing.
Progress ni ECL. Emutima uyo. Eeh!
Forward ni ECL imwe.
The UPNDEADs are concerned with the POA. I hope the delegates will handle it properly. I love it in its current form though.
Meanwhile don’t worry about the underperforming MPs C/belt electorates will teach ‘ em lessons.
Projects have slowed down because your useless government is broke! How old does Lungu think we are? I wish he would limit such pronouncements to the airport in front of his equally empty headed supporters.
He thinks you’re ……mmmh…13?
I think that the “Ayes” have it; the “Ayes” have it.