The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) has learnt with anger and disappoint news of the defilement of a 14 year of girl child by a named traditional leader of the Eastern Province.

This case of defilement is peculiar because Chiefs as custodians of the people’s culture and identity should be in the forefront to protect children from perpetrators of heinous sexual crimes such as defilement.

We therefore find it quite upsetting that the named traditional leader used his power and position to lure an underage and vulnerable girl child into sexual activities.

Such an action is a great drawback to the efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to curb sexual crimes in the community as Chiefs command loyalty and admiration of their subjects.

We therefore call for justice for the defiled girl child and implore all government agents involved in this matter to ensure that the case reaches its logical conclusion. Defilement does not only injure the physical aspects of the victims but results in psychological scars that in most cases do not heal. This negatively affects the productivity and contribution that a survivor is able to make to his family, community and the nation at large.

We further call on the government through the specialized Ministries and concerned agencies to ensure that the victim is protected from intimidation, harassment and threats from the Chief, his family or subjects. This is a high profile case that should serve as an example to others who may wish to use their position of privilege to abuse and subvert the rights of the weak and vulnerable in our society.

Ms. Juliet Kaira Chibuta

ZNWL Executive Director

