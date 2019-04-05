The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has released 200 metric tons of relief maize to Luanshya district in response to the hunger situation in the district.
This came to light when Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Sylvia Chalikosa flagged off the relief distribution exercise today.
Ms. Chalikosa said government is aware of the hunger situation in the country as a result of the dry spells which are experienced in most parts of the country, and will ensure relief is distributed to all the affected areas.
She added that President Edgar Lungu does not want to see anyone dying of hunger and hence directed the DMMU to ensure that no one is left behind regardless of their political affiliation.
Ms. Chalikosa said the DMMU has since continued the distribution of additional relief to the areas that experienced dry spells in all parts of the country.
Meanwhile, acting Luanshya District Commissioner, Deoden Lupasha has thanked the government for quickly coming to the aid of the people.
Mr. Lupasha added that the relief has come at the right time.
Ms. Chalikosa however appealed to the community of Luanshya to ensure they complement government effort by ensuring that all drainages are unblocked, instead of waiting for DMMU to respond to such.
She added that everyone should participate in keeping Zambia clean and healthy, as demonstrated by President Lungu.
Ms. Chalikosa, in the company of DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe, are on the Copperbelt to check on the hunger situation and inspect various infrastructure damaged in Ndola, Kitwe, Luanshya and Lufwanyama districts.
These people have no shame indeed…how have we got to this stage next it will in Bahati!!
Even the hunger they are talking about is not now. People still have something to eat. Why the coincidence?
The leader says there will be no importation of caders from lusaka and other town into Roan. But has not said anything about voter corruption as shown in the distribution of relief maize. It’s a shame to even get the maize. Luansya received above rainfall last year and this year. Where is the hunger from ba
Donne?
Really? Is this not a violation of our electoral code of conduct? Luanshya was spared by the current drought and so is among the least towns needing food relief. It is so obvious to see that this is being done because there is a by-election in Luanshya. Please spare the people from this kind of politics.
CRIMINALS THESE PF ARE!! What dry spell was in Luanshya to start distributing maize there and this early!? As @2 chivindi has observed,Luanshya and whole CB received above normal rainfall so what dry spell are they talking about.Areas with real dry spell are being left with starvation,they take maize to buy votes!!
People are suffering in Southern and Western Provinces. Does this DMMU have priorities? Is this Vice President normal? Southern Province never receives enough rainfall every year. This time around even Western is bad. Our brothers and sisters in these provinces have been perpetual hunger. Luanshya is never a hungry area. This is a shame. Zambians, wake up!
Bribing has started and ECZ is silent.
Yaba..