The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has released 200 metric tons of relief maize to Luanshya district in response to the hunger situation in the district.

This came to light when Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Sylvia Chalikosa flagged off the relief distribution exercise today.

Ms. Chalikosa said government is aware of the hunger situation in the country as a result of the dry spells which are experienced in most parts of the country, and will ensure relief is distributed to all the affected areas.

She added that President Edgar Lungu does not want to see anyone dying of hunger and hence directed the DMMU to ensure that no one is left behind regardless of their political affiliation.

Ms. Chalikosa said the DMMU has since continued the distribution of additional relief to the areas that experienced dry spells in all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, acting Luanshya District Commissioner, Deoden Lupasha has thanked the government for quickly coming to the aid of the people.

Mr. Lupasha added that the relief has come at the right time.

Ms. Chalikosa however appealed to the community of Luanshya to ensure they complement government effort by ensuring that all drainages are unblocked, instead of waiting for DMMU to respond to such.

She added that everyone should participate in keeping Zambia clean and healthy, as demonstrated by President Lungu.

Ms. Chalikosa, in the company of DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe, are on the Copperbelt to check on the hunger situation and inspect various infrastructure damaged in Ndola, Kitwe, Luanshya and Lufwanyama districts.

