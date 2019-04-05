

President Edgar Lungu has expressed disappointment with the performance of Engineers in Zambia.

President Lungu said the engineers have not performed to the level where they can redeem themselves from disappointments, like other professionals have done.

He said this today when a delegation from the Engineering Institute of Zambia paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

The Head of State emphasized that discipline is vital for any institution and profession to thrive.

He made reference to the Copperbelt University student’s riotous behaviour that has led to the closure of the institution today.

President Lungu pointed out that the step taken by Professor Nkandu Luo to close the institution is key in stilling the high level of discipline in learners.

Meanwhile, Engineering Institute of Zambia President Sydney Matamwandi pledged his firm support towards complimenting government’s efforts.

Mr Matamwandi explained that the engineers might have failed to fulfil their obligations in the past but have since reflected on their conduct and aim to improve.

He stated that President Edgar Lungu’s tenure of office has so far been the best in creating an enabling environment for the engineers to perform.

The EIZ President hailed President Lungu for accepting to grace their conference in Livingstone slated for April.26th and 27th 2019.

Zambia has 40,000 engineers, from which only 2000 are females.

