President Edgar Lungu has expressed disappointment with the performance of Engineers in Zambia.
President Lungu said the engineers have not performed to the level where they can redeem themselves from disappointments, like other professionals have done.
He said this today when a delegation from the Engineering Institute of Zambia paid a courtesy call on him at State House.
The Head of State emphasized that discipline is vital for any institution and profession to thrive.
He made reference to the Copperbelt University student’s riotous behaviour that has led to the closure of the institution today.
President Lungu pointed out that the step taken by Professor Nkandu Luo to close the institution is key in stilling the high level of discipline in learners.
Meanwhile, Engineering Institute of Zambia President Sydney Matamwandi pledged his firm support towards complimenting government’s efforts.
Mr Matamwandi explained that the engineers might have failed to fulfil their obligations in the past but have since reflected on their conduct and aim to improve.
He stated that President Edgar Lungu’s tenure of office has so far been the best in creating an enabling environment for the engineers to perform.
The EIZ President hailed President Lungu for accepting to grace their conference in Livingstone slated for April.26th and 27th 2019.
Zambia has 40,000 engineers, from which only 2000 are females.
kaya ba engineer ba pa Zed
You can say that again and again.
The presido needs to talk about he’s own mediocre performance, mostly engineers are not corrupt and inept as he has been.
ZAmbians have expressed disapointment in lungu.
“President Lungu pointed out that the step taken by Professor Nkandu Luo to close the institution is key in stilling the high level of discipline in learners.”
Mr Wynter Kabimba are you sure this is the guy you attended with at UNZA…this man talks as if he has never been on a university campus…
Zambians too express disappointment with Lungu’s poor economy overburdened with debt,corruption and very low standards of living.We should engineer a change of government.
Says the lazy guy who is contracting foreign companies like AVIC on GRZ funded projects!!
Jj its zambians engineers who awards contracts to foreign engineers.
I told you two days ago that this lazy bum will be flying out soon when he was in CB already he is going to Luapula again for 3 days tomorrow
Is that a problem to you. Majority zambians knows presidential itinerary 6 months in advance. Its not a secret anymore. This is one thing you should be grateful about ECL leadership because its transparent.
I’m equally disappointed as a Zambian, why don’t our educated university graduates take a leaf from our Zambian doctors who have performed highly in their trade.
I just wonder why we keep importing engineers to plan for our infrastructure if we have our own who are in hiding.
Let us talk of road infrastructure being done by our friends from China bridges and many more plans.
How about our own electrical engineers we are now talking of 40,000 dormant work force or highly skilled labour who cannot design anything to name only a few , has anything gone wrong some where if it is not working why not stop such trainings as it is not solving our problems .
People are sent to school because they are expected to solve problems if they can not why build a school for them .
The…