The South Africa Government has formed a taskforce following the re-occurrence of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals and related matters in that country.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says the taskforce committee will comprise the South African Police, the Department of International Relations as well as the Diplomatic Community.

She said the committee has been formed to deal with the prevailing incidents related to attacks on foreign nationals.

Ms. Sisulu who was flanked by Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Home affairs Minister Dr Syabonga Cyprian Cwele says the committee will be committed to finding lasting solutions of the re-emerging attacks on foreign nationals.

She said most of the attacks were criminal and were not xenophobic.

Ms. Sisulu said this during the second consultative meeting with members of the diplomatic corp at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria.

She further advised her Ministers to inform the locals during public political rallies that her government was committed to making South Africa safe for all who live in it including all foreign nationals.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that the Meeting was successful.

Mr. Mwamba said the introduction of the Taskforce Committee will help address and resolve many issues affecting foreign nationals in South Africa.

He said the issue, no matter how hard or uncomfortable should be confronted to help find a durable and lasting solution.

This is contained in a statement issued to the Media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

