Zamtel has announced the integration of its ZamKwacha and ZamPay platforms.

Company Head of Corporate and Government Affairs Reuben Kamanga says the purpose of integrating the two platforms is to provide convenience to customers and avoid the need to jungle between two platforms to complete transactions.

Mr. Kamanga explained that Zamtel will continue developing digital services in line with its Digital Transformation Agenda.

He said in a statement in Lusaka that the move is also meant to improve the lives of Zambia through innovation in all sectors of the society including health, education, agriculture and all other businesses.

Zamtel Kwacha users on USSD will be able to make payments at ZamPay Merchants by way of inputting a Merchant ID and amount. Similarly, ZamPay customers will be able to deposit and cash-out from any Zamtel Kwacha Agent.

With this integration, ZamPay customers with Zamtel numbers will be able to access all features available on Zamtel Kwacha such as money transfers, bill payments, airtime and bundle purchases.

“As a customer-centric organization, we have responded to the call by our customers to link the two platforms and avoid the inconvenience of moving from one platform to another when transacting. We believe the linking of the Zamtel Kwacha and the ZamPay platforms will bring about speed, convenience and improvement in the customer experience,” Mr. Kamanga said.

“We believe that ZamPay is an exciting product which represents the modern way of doing business and we are proud to be associated with the governments vision of making Zambia a cashless society. We therefore urge our customers to take advantage of this integration and use Zamtel kwacha and ZamPay payment solutions, as their preferred mode of payment for all their goods and services.”

Zamtel Kwacha is a mobile money service which was launched in June 2017 while ZamPay is Zambia’s first Quick Response (QR) service launched in December 2018.

