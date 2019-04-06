Nkana captain Walter Bwalya says they are determined to leave their own continental legacy on Sunday when they hosts record three-time CAF Confederation Cup champions CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in their quarterfinal, first leg match at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Nkana are making their quarterfinal debut in the competition where they are also targeting to eliminate a North African big gun for the first time ever.

However, Nkana broke their North African jinx five years ago when they stunned Sfaxiens’s compatriots CA Bixertin on away goals rule following a 1-1 aggregate result to see the Kitwe giants seal their debut continental group stage qualification.

“This is a new generation all of us are looking forward to qualify to the semifinal,” Bwalya said.

“We know what is at stake, quarterfinal is not just points, it is about getting a massive result with a good score line.”

But Nkana also have a matter of national interest to deal with against Sfaxien who eliminated Green Buffaloes in the second round last December after a 4-1 away loss in Tunisia to see the Zambian side bow out 4-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Nkana are at full strength heading into the first leg but with be without Zambia Under-23 winger Harrison Chisala who is sidelined for a month with a right knee injury he sustained in a 2-1 league loss at home to Lumwana Radiants on March 30.

