Wedson Nyirenda is proud of Bakora FC after Saturday’s giant-killing away win over Kaizer Chiefs that ended their three-match losing run but urged them to remain calm and focused in their grueling five-match battle to avoid relegation.

Nyirenda collected his first league won over his ex-club at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to ease the pressure on his fate at the club to see Baroka rise one place up the log from 15th to third from bottom at number 14.

Baroka and Chiefs drew 1-1 in the first leg in Polokwane.

“We just have to take it a game at a time,” Nyirenda said.

“If we can beat Chiefs at home at FNB Stadium, we can do well at home against Sundowns. We drew with them at their own home.

“But this time it will be a very different ball game. They are chasing the championship and haven’t yet won a trophy this season so they will be coming for us. We just have to put this game away and prepare for the next game.”

Baroka ‘s next match will come on April 20 when they host defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns whom they drew 0-0 with last December and also beat earlier in November en route to lifting their debut silverware in the Telkom Cup.

