Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dennis Wanchinga has apologized over the prolonged sewer blockage in Kabwe that greeted President Edgar Lungu when he visited the town last week.
Dr Wanchonga said his Ministry wishes to acknowledge with regret the unfortunate incident of prolonged sewer blockage in the central business district of Kabwe under the jurisdiction of Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company Limited.
“The Ministry, therefore, wishes to unreservedly apologize to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia as well as residents of Kabwe in particular and the people of Zambia for the inconvenience and embarrassment the unfortunate incident caused,” Dr Wanchinga said.
He said the unfortunate incident of sewer blockage that was brought to the attention of the Authorities on 31st March 2019, was precipitated by the uncoordinated manner in which Lukanga Water Sewerage Company and Kabwe Municipal Council have been working in managing sewer and solid waste respectively.
Dr Wanchinga said the blockage of the sewer network has also been exacerbated by poor management of solid waste, weak regulation coupled with lack of awareness among the general public on the health hazards that vandalism and unclean environment may pose to the society.
“The Ministry whose mandate is to manage develop water resources, supply clean safe water, provide adequate sanitation services and manage the environment, has been implementing the National Water Supply and Sanitation programme through Commercial Water Utility Companies among them Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company to ensure access to safe clean water and adequate sanitation services to avoid water borne diseases. The laxity on the part of Lukanga Water and Sewerage company management to uphold their role as a service provider is very unfortunate and unacceptable,” Dr Wanchinga said.
“The Ministry, therefore, wishes to assure the residents of Kabwe and the general public at large that despite this unfortunate incident, adequate measures are being put in place to ensure that such an incident of prolonged sewer blockage does not reoccur. The Ministry has with immediate effect directed the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council to intensify inspections and monitoring to ensure set standards for Commercial Utilities are adhered to and erring Commercial Utilities are penalized in line with the National Water Supply and Sanitation Act number 28 of 1997 to ensure compliance.”
He added, “The Ministry has further directed all Commercial Utility Companies to intensify surveillance of sanitation services and encourage members of the general public to promptly report incidents of sewer pipe blockages and spillage to authorities in order to prevent future occurrence of similar incidents in Kabwe as well as the rest of the country. The Ministry has further directed Commercial Utility Companies to strength their cohabitation with Municipal Councils on matters of waste management.”
“Furthermore, the Ministry has embarked on strengthening collaboration with all stakeholders to heighten public awareness regarding dangers of vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure and, in particular the Ministry of Local Government and Housing through Kabwe Municipal Council on the need to ensure sound management of solid waste to prevent sewer blockages.”
“Government through the Ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment by His Excellence the President towards universal access to clean safe water and adequate sanitation services in line with the vision 2030 and sustainable goals without leaving anyone behind,” Dr Wanchinga said.
In more civilized countries this should have been a resignation announcement. Last time Lusaka resident were treated to sewerage in their drink water and only politicking happened.
That is the problem with spineless PF ministers, that apology should be to the people of Kabwe
Since I came to the USA, I have learned from the Americans not to make excuses for failure. The tales of incompetence from this minister is absolutely appalling!
Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Ministry – Nanga iyi ndiye ministry yabwanji? Why is the minister behaving as though he is responsible for unblocking all the sewers in the country? This is one of the big problems we have in Africa – bootlicking by taking blame where it is not necessary. Micromanagement is not a job description of the ministry. He should concentrate where he ought to. We all know the problem the councils are facing, no need to beat about the bush!
In a baboon country everyone believes him including his useless president
You are not wealth your position and this is why you ministers are failing to perform your duties. You can’t just be concerned about the president and not the kabwe residents. Mr President, for how long are you going to keep such ministers? Meaning he just cares about you not the people you appointed him for. This is why I keep on saying they only work when you visit there offices or areas . We are not going any where with this kind of ministers. Am afraid for our president.
This guy looks like a sewer itself!
In wealthy countries resignation in the face of failure is a matter of restoring faith in govt.In poor countries staying put in the face of failures is a matter of impunity & arrogance.
Very unfortunate situation
Someone should have been fired.
Just covering up sh.it.
Pin point a person or persons responsible and fire him or them..
I don’t understand why the Minister was apologizing for the Kabwe blocked sewer system when here in Lusaka just few kilometers to State house we had over 29 cases of blocked sewer not attended to for weeks. So what is so special with Kabwe. The civic duties which requires salaries to be paid at the end of month not at the year . People are suppose to be paid salaries per month not getting fired per year. The problem of lack financial resources started with the farmers,then councils worker,Zampost,NCZ,NHA,Museum workers,Heritage,Kazugula bridge ,fired Sesheka Police men for losing,students allowance progressively University lecturers. However ,on the positive side under slogan (Sela Tubobeka),the govt managed to buy Fire-tenders,win Kafue polls,built Toll-gate,closed Prime TV,got Chinese…