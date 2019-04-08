Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dennis Wanchinga has apologized over the prolonged sewer blockage in Kabwe that greeted President Edgar Lungu when he visited the town last week.

Dr Wanchonga said his Ministry wishes to acknowledge with regret the unfortunate incident of prolonged sewer blockage in the central business district of Kabwe under the jurisdiction of Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

“The Ministry, therefore, wishes to unreservedly apologize to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia as well as residents of Kabwe in particular and the people of Zambia for the inconvenience and embarrassment the unfortunate incident caused,” Dr Wanchinga said.

He said the unfortunate incident of sewer blockage that was brought to the attention of the Authorities on 31st March 2019, was precipitated by the uncoordinated manner in which Lukanga Water Sewerage Company and Kabwe Municipal Council have been working in managing sewer and solid waste respectively.

Dr Wanchinga said the blockage of the sewer network has also been exacerbated by poor management of solid waste, weak regulation coupled with lack of awareness among the general public on the health hazards that vandalism and unclean environment may pose to the society.

“The Ministry whose mandate is to manage develop water resources, supply clean safe water, provide adequate sanitation services and manage the environment, has been implementing the National Water Supply and Sanitation programme through Commercial Water Utility Companies among them Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company to ensure access to safe clean water and adequate sanitation services to avoid water borne diseases. The laxity on the part of Lukanga Water and Sewerage company management to uphold their role as a service provider is very unfortunate and unacceptable,” Dr Wanchinga said.

“The Ministry, therefore, wishes to assure the residents of Kabwe and the general public at large that despite this unfortunate incident, adequate measures are being put in place to ensure that such an incident of prolonged sewer blockage does not reoccur. The Ministry has with immediate effect directed the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council to intensify inspections and monitoring to ensure set standards for Commercial Utilities are adhered to and erring Commercial Utilities are penalized in line with the National Water Supply and Sanitation Act number 28 of 1997 to ensure compliance.”

He added, “The Ministry has further directed all Commercial Utility Companies to intensify surveillance of sanitation services and encourage members of the general public to promptly report incidents of sewer pipe blockages and spillage to authorities in order to prevent future occurrence of similar incidents in Kabwe as well as the rest of the country. The Ministry has further directed Commercial Utility Companies to strength their cohabitation with Municipal Councils on matters of waste management.”

“Furthermore, the Ministry has embarked on strengthening collaboration with all stakeholders to heighten public awareness regarding dangers of vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure and, in particular the Ministry of Local Government and Housing through Kabwe Municipal Council on the need to ensure sound management of solid waste to prevent sewer blockages.”

“Government through the Ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment by His Excellence the President towards universal access to clean safe water and adequate sanitation services in line with the vision 2030 and sustainable goals without leaving anyone behind,” Dr Wanchinga said.

[Read 492 times, 492 reads today]