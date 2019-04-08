A Nakonde bound Power Tools bus with 76 people on board careered off the road and hit into some shops at 15 miles in Chibombo district.

The incident happened yesterday at around 05:30 hours when the driver of the bus registration number AIB 5617 identified as Justine Mwale, who escaped with injuries, of Chimwemwe township in Kitwe aged between 30 and 40 failed to control the vehicle due to over speeding.

Zambia Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale explained that as a result, the Bus went off the road and razed down three shops resulting in five people among them a girl aged between 1 and 2 sustaining injuries.

Mr. Mwale said other victims only identified as Juliet aged 32, Kasonde Mubanga age not known and the conductor of the bus were rushed to Chingwele Level One Hospital where they were later discharged after treatment while the baby is admitted to the same hospital.

He said in a statement that the bus had its front part extensively damaged.

In February this year, the Road Transport and Safety Agency warned Power Tools Bus Services that they risked having their road licence suspended if they continue defying the night ban.

On January 10th the agency had requested Power Tools Bus Services to show cause within seven days on why their road service licence should not be suspended or revoked for defying the SI on night ban.

This was after a road traffic accident that happened on 28th December, 2018 around 04:22 hours, involving a power Tools bus registration number ALD 1807 where one person died and five injured in Kapiri Mposhi.

