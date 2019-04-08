The Electoral Commission of Zambia has assured that election materials for the Roan Parliamentary by election have not gone missing from the Commission.

Over the weekend, the National Democratic Congress issued an alert to the effect that some ballot papers for the Roan Parliamentary by election had gone missing and were later traded at Choolwe GuestHouse where Presidential aide Kaizer Zulu was apparently lodging.

The NDC had claimed that it had reliable information that ballot papers have been moved from the Luanshya Civic Center to Choolwe guest house where Kaizer Zulu is.

They said access roads to Choolwe Guest House have all been closed making the allegations even more believable.

But ECZ Spokesperson Margaret Chimanse dispelled the allegation stating that the integrity of the poll is safeguarded.

Ms. Chimanse further stated that the Commission is ready to conduct Polls on April 11, 2019.

“All materials have been received in readiness for polls on Thursday 11th April, 2019. The materials are secured and under the custody of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Poll Staff training is currently underway including briefing of political party agents and Police,” Ms. Chimanse said.

She said Political Party stakeholders are urged to continue with their peaceful campaigns and to allow the people of Roan to vote freely on Poll Day.

