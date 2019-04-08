The Electoral Commission of Zambia has assured that election materials for the Roan Parliamentary by election have not gone missing from the Commission.
Over the weekend, the National Democratic Congress issued an alert to the effect that some ballot papers for the Roan Parliamentary by election had gone missing and were later traded at Choolwe GuestHouse where Presidential aide Kaizer Zulu was apparently lodging.
The NDC had claimed that it had reliable information that ballot papers have been moved from the Luanshya Civic Center to Choolwe guest house where Kaizer Zulu is.
They said access roads to Choolwe Guest House have all been closed making the allegations even more believable.
But ECZ Spokesperson Margaret Chimanse dispelled the allegation stating that the integrity of the poll is safeguarded.
Ms. Chimanse further stated that the Commission is ready to conduct Polls on April 11, 2019.
“All materials have been received in readiness for polls on Thursday 11th April, 2019. The materials are secured and under the custody of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Poll Staff training is currently underway including briefing of political party agents and Police,” Ms. Chimanse said.
She said Political Party stakeholders are urged to continue with their peaceful campaigns and to allow the people of Roan to vote freely on Poll Day.
Isn’t this the same Kaizer Zulu together with Mumbi Phiri who were spotted at City airport in 2016 looking very tense apparently when it seemed UPND was headed for victory? They were anxiously waiting for ballot papers from copperbelt.If my memory serves me right that was the same time Obvious Mwaliteta was arrested with 4 others as they tried to protect their votes
Straight from UPND playbook—when losing, accuse the government of tampering with ballot papers. I have been to LYA and Choolwe Guest House kamusakuta and located in a cul-de-sac. It can easily be blocked to anyone who doesn’t live there. Kambwili should just campaign on issues not being an alarmist like the Delusional Dictator HH he is in bed with.
Why do you like lying when you know you will lose. NDC learn to deal with facts and not reliable sources.
Straight from the books of a seasoned political loser HH.NDC has joined the wrong people in opposition and are now alarming the nation like UPND after sensing danger about the obvious defeat on Thursday.Rigging in Zambia is not possible.Kaizar Zulu is simply working in Roan because he is a political advisor to ECL.If rigging do exist,PF could have not lost in Sesheke a month ago because Kaizar Zulu was in Sesheke too.Kambwili should stop thinking like a chainama patient.Look,Roan by election is CK’s last chance if he is to remain important in local politics.If his NDC loses on Thursday,then that would mark the END of Kambwili’s political career because nobody shall take CK serious politically!!!even his claim that he made ECL win on the copperbelt in 2016 will be proved wrong!!!