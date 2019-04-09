Kitwe football administrator Kelvin Chipili says the nationality of a coach should not be a factor as FAZ hires the new Chipolopolo trainer.

FAZ last week announced that it had begun the hunt for Sven Vandenbroeck successor as Chipolopolo coach.

Vandenbroeck eight month contract expired on March 31 after it was not renewed by FAZ following the Belgian-born coach’s failure to meet Zambia’s 2019 AFCON qualification target.

Chipili of Zanama Rovers said Zambia need an experienced coach who can revive Chipolopolo’s fortunes.

“Let FAZ hire an experienced and qualified coach with traceable achievements so that the National Team will benefit from his expertise,” he said.

“It is not the issue of expatriate or local. We have seen that some local coaches like Patrick Phiri have performed better than expatriates,” Chipili said.

The new man will be the third permanent coach in the Andrew Kamanga era after Wedson Nyirenda and Vandenbroeck.

[Read 12 times, 12 reads today]