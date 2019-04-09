UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has assured miners in Zambia that his government shall improve salaries poorly paid miners, pay all the formers miners and all retirees in the Civil Service who have been neglected by the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Hichilema who was addressing thousands of UPNDC supporters in Luanshya on Monday was drumming to support for the NDC candidate Joseph Chishala as an Opposition Alliance partner.

He said the Patriotic Front was a merciless government which did not care about the miners welfare, Civil Servants and many retirees in Zambia.

The UPND leader said it was every government’s responsibility to ensure workers were well looked after by employers and ensure retirees were timely paid by former employers including government.

Mr. Hichilema said most people were suffering in Roan Constituency because they were either fired to favor PF Cadres or not paid all the money they worked for in under Mpelembe Drilling, Ramcoz and the current mining employers.

He said the miners in the country should count on the UPND for the improvement of their salaries and conditions of service because it was the only party with a best agenda to better their livelihood.

Mr. Hichilema said synchronizing and standardizing Miners’ salaries on the UPND priorities.

Meanwhile at the same campaign rally the National Democratic Congress leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili condemned PF government for having allowed the Luanshya Copper Mines to put it’s workers on recess and ask them to reapply for them to go back to work.

Dr. Kambwili said it was unthinkable how the PF was allowing foreign investors to abuse and disadvantage the Zambian workers.

He lamented that the owners of the mines in Luanshya put workers on recess.

“Instead of recalling them they were subjected submitting fresh applications a process which was by the Luanshya Mayor and District Commissioner to import PF Cadres from Kitwe, Chingola and Chililabombwe to take up jobs for the people of Roan Constituency,” Dr Kambwili said.

Meanwhile NDC/Opposition Alliance candidate Joseph Chishala pledged to ensure most youths all former miners of Roan Constituency were employed by the mining companies in Luanshya.

President Hakainde Hichilema and NDC leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili combined forces to campaign for Joseph Chishala in Roan Constituency at the Kaunda Square in Roan Township and Mpatamatu Stadium on Monday April 8th, 2019.

