UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has assured miners in Zambia that his government shall improve salaries poorly paid miners, pay all the formers miners and all retirees in the Civil Service who have been neglected by the Patriotic Front.
Mr. Hichilema who was addressing thousands of UPNDC supporters in Luanshya on Monday was drumming to support for the NDC candidate Joseph Chishala as an Opposition Alliance partner.
He said the Patriotic Front was a merciless government which did not care about the miners welfare, Civil Servants and many retirees in Zambia.
The UPND leader said it was every government’s responsibility to ensure workers were well looked after by employers and ensure retirees were timely paid by former employers including government.
Mr. Hichilema said most people were suffering in Roan Constituency because they were either fired to favor PF Cadres or not paid all the money they worked for in under Mpelembe Drilling, Ramcoz and the current mining employers.
He said the miners in the country should count on the UPND for the improvement of their salaries and conditions of service because it was the only party with a best agenda to better their livelihood.
Mr. Hichilema said synchronizing and standardizing Miners’ salaries on the UPND priorities.
Meanwhile at the same campaign rally the National Democratic Congress leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili condemned PF government for having allowed the Luanshya Copper Mines to put it’s workers on recess and ask them to reapply for them to go back to work.
Dr. Kambwili said it was unthinkable how the PF was allowing foreign investors to abuse and disadvantage the Zambian workers.
He lamented that the owners of the mines in Luanshya put workers on recess.
“Instead of recalling them they were subjected submitting fresh applications a process which was by the Luanshya Mayor and District Commissioner to import PF Cadres from Kitwe, Chingola and Chililabombwe to take up jobs for the people of Roan Constituency,” Dr Kambwili said.
Meanwhile NDC/Opposition Alliance candidate Joseph Chishala pledged to ensure most youths all former miners of Roan Constituency were employed by the mining companies in Luanshya.
President Hakainde Hichilema and NDC leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili combined forces to campaign for Joseph Chishala in Roan Constituency at the Kaunda Square in Roan Township and Mpatamatu Stadium on Monday April 8th, 2019.
He should pay them bcoz he is the one who has messed up the mines. The money he stole yes he has rightly said should be paid back. The PF has not failed to pay bcoz the money is with double H. Thank you for telling the people of Luanshya you have got the money for the mines
To start with the PF is not the creator of the Roan problems. The MMD and some consultant sold the Luanshya Mines to a fraudster who stripped the assets at the smelter, the Ndola refinery and the shafts in Roan. Secondly I would like advise all the political parties including the PF not to promise things that are impossible. HH knows that it will take decades for Luanshya to be what it used to be unless the government takes over the Chinese owned mine. He is promising jobs which are non existent. As for the money owed to miners, government hasn’t got this money eg Mukuba and NAPSA because Binani the fraudster didn’t remit the money to the mentioned institutions. Levy Mwanawasa tried to find a way to to sort this problem but failed. The people of Luanshya know this very and it would…
Finally it has dawned on you, you now know that it’s the mmd govt that sold the mines. Welcome to the real world.
I know what you are trying to say. ..just read again and you will see that MMD sold the mines in collaboration with some CONSULTANT.
…..The people of Luanshya know this very well and it be reckless on their part to believe such.
Wenye mambala. The mines are in private hands. How is going to force the owners of the mines to increase the salaries? Where is he going to to get the funds to pay miners he condemned to death due to his reckless involvement in privatization. he thinks we are dwanzy and cant see the lies between his teeth.
I thought he would come to campaign for NDC MP candidate, but he campaigns what he would do when ascends to power. Very egoistic. I am NDC and UPND have different agendas of governance.
It is Kambwilis fault he has let HH campaign for free
Kkkkkkkk…..Is this the new political strategy HH promised after losing in Kafue two weeks ago?…….When you were privatizing the mines with FTJ Chiluba,didnt you know that you will subject miners to poor salaries at the hands of foreigners?Look Kainde,ALL MINES ARE IN FOREIGN HANDS AFTER YOU SOLD THEM,SO GOVNT HAS LITTLE INFLUENCE.GOVNT CANT FORCE MINE OWNERS TO INCREASE SALARIES ANYHOW-NEVER!!!Only your Namwala workers can believe this lie.Secondly,you and FTJ Chiluba failed to pay retired miners because you sold ZCCM Mines for a song!!!It is now very clear that HH has no data.As for Kambwili,does it mean youths from Kitwe,Ndola,C/bombwe,etc are not Zambians and as such they cant get employed in Luanshya?What kind of thinking is this?KAMBWILI’S MIND IS VERY ROTTEN.THATS WHY CK…
This is confusing HH is campaigning for an NDC MP and says he will improve miners salaries when he becomes President, so what happens to Kambwilis ambitions? I think Kambwili has scored an own goal here because HH is marketing himself at NDC’s expense. Also if CK loses it will be time for him to join UPND because if he can lose in his own back yard how will he win anywhere else. But again let us remember PF cannot afford to lose this one so they will use all tricks at their disposal
We remember privatization of luanshya mines by the same and how we as miners and residents of luanshya suffered and endured hardship due to loss of employment that resulted i failed privatizing and corruption scandals
Cant never like Dorica would say Pa bwato is better and better than these fake capitalists of no track record
At least Pf has brought some hope and diversification in Bush baby and luanshya
