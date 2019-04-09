Former Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde has been elected Vice President for Africa of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

Ms. Kasonde was elected during the Commonwealth Law Conference taking place in Livingstone from 8th to 12th April, 2019.

President Edgar Lungu is officially opening the conference at Avani Hotels under the theme: “The Rule of Law in Retreat? Challenges for the Modern Commonwealth.”

The Commonwealth Law Conference has always been a unique event attracting the legal fraternity spread over the continents by offering a platform to discuss topical issues.

Some of the presentations on various streams have focused on Corporate and Commercial, Constitutional and Human Rights, Legal and the Judicial Profession and also Contemporary Legal topics.

Three years ago, Ms. Kasonde was elected Zambia’s first female President of the Law Association.

Linda Kasonde obtained her LLB Degree from the University of Leicester in England in 2000. In 2007, Ms. Kasonde obtained a commercially-biased Masters Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Cape Town. Since her admission to the Zambian Bar, Ms. Kasonde has worked as an Advocate at the National Legal Aid Clinic for Women and was employed at her current firm in 2004 and rose to the position of partner in 2009 and in 2014 became the first female to be elevated to the position of named partner in a top ranked firm in Zambia. Ms Kasonde is an alumnus of the Harvard University’s Leadership in the 21st Century Executive Programme 2013. She has also undergone training in law practice management on the IE University’s Lawyers’ Management Programme in Madrid and London in 2012. Ms. Kasonde is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (MCIArb) in England and Zambia. Ms Kasonde is also an officer of the Women’s Interest Group committee of the International Bar Association (IBA) and Convenor of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Committee of LAZ. She is a former member of the inaugural Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, a 2014 Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow, a 2014 alumni of the United States of America State Department’s International Visitor’s Leadership Programme (IVLP), Director of Fashion Retailers (Zambia) Limited (a member of the Foschini Group), a board member of a Zambian NGO called Alchemy Women in Leadership.

