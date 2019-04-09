Former Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde has been elected Vice President for Africa of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.
Linda Kasonde obtained her LLB Degree from the University of Leicester in England in 2000.
In 2007, Ms. Kasonde obtained a commercially-biased Masters Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Cape Town.
Since her admission to the Zambian Bar, Ms. Kasonde has worked as an Advocate at the National Legal Aid Clinic for Women and was employed at her current firm in 2004 and rose to the position of partner in 2009 and in 2014 became the first female to be elevated to the position of named partner in a top ranked firm in Zambia.
Ms Kasonde is an alumnus of the Harvard University’s Leadership in the 21st Century Executive Programme 2013.
She has also undergone training in law practice management on the IE University’s Lawyers’ Management Programme in Madrid and London in 2012.
Ms. Kasonde is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (MCIArb) in England and Zambia.
Ms Kasonde is also an officer of the Women’s Interest Group committee of the International Bar Association (IBA) and Convenor of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Committee of LAZ.
She is a former member of the inaugural Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, a 2014 Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow, a 2014 alumni of the United States of America State Department’s International Visitor’s Leadership Programme (IVLP), Director of Fashion Retailers (Zambia) Limited (a member of the Foschini Group), a board member of a Zambian NGO called Alchemy Women in Leadership.
Happy for her as a zambian but not happy because she takes sides. be real now
Congrats Linda. Arguably the best LAZ president in recent years. You stood for what you believed in courageously. Very proud of you!
Congratulations Linda…you see bootlickers when you are professional you are rewarded but when you want to appease you are sent to High commission doing nothing wasting your career.
So what?
Bravo Linda! Zambians akalijo, you cant even congratulate her? Only good at PhD
Another talent recognized but overlooked by her own …these are people who should be DPP if you seriously want to fight corruption!!
Congrats Bemba girl! I am now ready for “Form 2” and you would make a good trophy wife.
Bravo Linda.
Congrats Linda, you keep flying, some sensible people will notice your contribution
African ‘Professionals’ are so focused on credentials at the expense of productivity. Most of these organisations are wining and dining clubs whose resolutions come to zut!!
I cant agree more.
Well done Linda
This is fantastic. Keep flying the flag higher. You can’t get better credentials
Congrats Ms. Linda, shame on those who miserably tried to put you down. It is better that you left the corrupted Zambian system, now you represent a more elevated Africa platform where the political hyenas cannot touch you. May the Almighty God bless you.
congratulations Linda.Continue doing the right things not impressing people like Ireen Mambilima…lol
Go for it my lady! You are an independent-minded woman. Your integrity has been recognized
nice zambian girl.she is a very nice and polite person.Congrats
She’s smart, she’s beautiful, and full of integrity!
Well done! I hope you can be DPP soon.