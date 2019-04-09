Livingstone City Council (LCC) has yesterday embarked on a 5 days killing of dogs exercise in the district.

The dogs to be killed are those that are stray, unregistered and those not confined.

This exercise is in accordance with the control of Dogs Act Chapter 247 of the Laws of Zambia which relates to the registration and control of dogs.

The tie-up order is being done in an effort to control the dog population and prevent the spread of rabies.

Livingstone district has since recorded about 216 cases of dog bites from October, 2018 to March,2019 with four suspected cases of rabies. Two were confirmed rabies cases and this led to death.

LCC would therefore like to urge dog owners to ensure that their dogs are registered and confined in their yards or they risk having their dogs shot down. Dog owners should tie their dogs from 07:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs

We would also like to encourage dog owners to come through to the Council to register their dogs as registration is on going.

So far 389 have been registered.

This is according to LCC Public Relations Manager Mumba Mafwenko.

