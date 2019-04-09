Opposition political parties contesting the Bahati parliamentary by-election have praised the people of Mansa for conducting peaceful campaigns ahead of Thursday’s polls.

UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo says Bahati is likely to be an example to the whole country for conducting peaceful campaigns.

Mr Nkombo, who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, says the Zambia Police Service has played a huge role in ensuring peace in Bahati.

He has told ZNBC News in an interview that the Luapula Province Police Command has been very impartial and professional in its execution of duty.

Mr Nkombo said the fact that ruling and opposition supporters can been seen campaigning and dancing side by side is a good sign that peaceful campaigns are possible in Zambia.

And United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia -UPPZ- Bahati Candidate Clement Mwila said the One Zambia One Nation slogan has inspired political parties to avoid political violence in Bahati.

Mr Mwila has told ZNBC News in an interview that his campaigns have been devoid of bitterness, insults or name calling which usually perpetuates violence.

Meanwhile, People’s Alliance for Change -PAC President Andyford Banda said his party is contesting the Bahati by-election in order to give alternative leadership.

Speaking when he featured on a live phone-in program on Radio Yangeni in Mansa this morning, Mr Banda said PAC wants to empower the people of Bahati when it wins.

He said sinking of boreholes and job creation are at the top of his candidate’s agenda in Bahati.

