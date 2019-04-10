Zesco United were denied an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division Pool A on Wednesday by Red Arrows who held them to a 1-1 away draw at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Victory on Wednesday would have seen the defending champions go top of the log for the first time this season.

But Zesco will have to settle for third place on 19 points and are now just two points behind leaders and unbeaten Kabwe Warriors after ten and eleven games played respectively.

Meanwhile, it was Zesco who took the lead in the 57th minute when Jesse Were whipped-in a free kick to net his fifth league goal of the season.

But the lead lasted just eleven minutes when Arrows in-form captain Bruce Musakanya struck to earn Arrows a point and his third goal of the season ensure they stayed at number five on 17 points.

[Read 24 times, 24 reads today]