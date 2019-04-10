President Edgar Lungu has urged lawyers to be the watch dogs that ensures that the rule of law thrives.

President Lungu said lawyers must keep in check the executive, judicial and legislative arms of governance in an effort to ensure all are alert and adhere to the tenets of the law.

President Lungu was speaking on Tuesday when he officially opened this year’s Commonwealth Law Conference in Livingstone.

He said Zambia is indeed honoured to have won the bid to host the prestigious conference.

Let us work together as we continue reforming our laws for the better. It’s a promise my Government is committed to keep.

“Our legal fraternity has indeed placed Zambia where it must be in the Commonwealth community of nations and beyond. We shall always endeavor to be a Country of laws,” President Lungu wrote on Facebook.

“As I officiated at the 21st Commonwealth Law Conference in our beautiful tourist capital, Livingstone under the theme “The rule of law in retreat? Challenges for the modern Commonwealth”, I did so with a lot of pride that our visitors will help tell a story of the Zambia they experienced,” he wrote.

“As a Latin maxim goes: “Fiat justitia ruat caelum” which means, “Let justice be done though the heavens fall”, I urge practitioners to take up the mantle, to be the watch dog that ensures that the rule of law thrives. They must keep in check the executive, judicial and legislative arms of governance in an effort to ensure all are alert and adhere to the tenets of the law,” he prodded.

