Mopani Copper Mines Plc has with immediate effect resumed operations at its Nkana and Mufulira mine sites following an intensive safety audit of underground operations.

Mopani Copper Mines Plc public relations manager Nebert Mulenga has confirmed the resumption of operations at the two sites.

Mr. Mulenga said in a statement that the mining company which declared a safety work stoppage last ensured that during the suspension, all employees underwent supervisory and safety training sessions.

He added that the employees also signed commitment letters to undertake safe work.

“It is our hope that employees have benefitted from the supervisory and training sessions, which reinforced among other things, the duty and right of each and every employee to report unsafe practices and refuse to undertake any assignment deemed unsafe,” Mr. Mulenga has said.

[Read 146 times, 146 reads today]