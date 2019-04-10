Government is in the process of digitalizing the issuance of Green National Registration Cards (NRCs) in order to enhance service delivery.

SMART Zambia National Coordinator Martine Mtonga disclosed this in Kabwe yesterday when he addressed Heads of Government departments at Kabwe lodge.

Dr Mtonga also noted that government has approved the Smart Zambia Master Plan and implored civil servants to embrace the use of technology in their day to day operations.

He said the use of the Information Communication Technology (ICTs) had already started showing dividends as the electronic payslips had revolutionized the payment system with over 90 percent of the civil servants having been captured.

Dr Mtonga said hospitals would also be digitalized soon so that the use of computers is embraced in health institutions.

He further added that all government departments would be added to the Government Wide Area Network that is aimed at enhancing service delivery but warned that abuse of the system would not be tolerated as there will be strict monitoring in place.

Earlier, Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba urged officers to heed the call to embrace technology and avoid lagging behind.

He urged officers not to hesitate to approach him where they faced challenges so that he could coordinate with SMART Zambia in order to achieve a smooth implementation of the use of the ICT programme in the province.

