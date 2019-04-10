The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has cautioned political players taking part in the Roan and Bahati parliamentary by-elections to remain peaceful during the forthcoming by-elections.

CCMG steering committee Chairperson Father Cleophas Lungu who is also the Secretary General of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) said that political parties and candidates participating must be calm, regardless of their affiliation and also respect the rights of their fellow citizens.

“No inflammatory language designed to incite violence or use of tribal ,ethnic or religious means to incite violence in Bahati and Roan constituencies was observed during their campaigns” he said.

Mr Lungu added that his committee has got a mandate to strengthen the electrical process and encourage citizen participation in the democratic governance, hence the call for maintaining of peace and law.

He was speaking during a press conference held in Lusaka today.

The Steering committee Chair said that the CCMG has recruited, trained and deployed three long term observers in the two constituencies to observe the by-elections

He also expressed gratitude to the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) and Zambia conference of catholic bishops (ZCCB), for advocating for peace among political players.

And Fr Lungu has further encouraged eligible citizens in the two constituencies to exercise their right to vote, by turning up in numbers to cast their votes.

