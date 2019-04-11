Over 600 pupils have allegedly been sent away, for failing to pay user fees at Kalilwe Primary School in Mumbwa, Central province.

The pupils, who are in Grades 5 upto 7, have been barred from writing their end of term tests, contrary to government’s policy of free education at primary level.

School Headteacher, Patricia Silenge has confirmed the decision to ZANIS, saying only Grades 1 to 4, are writing end of term one tests.

She has explained that the Parents Teachers Association -PTA- at the school agreed to this decision, because all pupils are expected to pay 50 Kwacha, for buying paper to prepare for the tests.

And Mumbwa District Commission, Felix Ndopu who has confirmed the report from the District Education Board Secretary -DEBS- office and has described the school administration’s decision as the highest form of sabotage.

Mr Ndopu however said he will not tolerate civil servants, who are frustrating government policy and inhuman treatment of innocent children, especially that the district recorded poor results for all examination grades last year.

